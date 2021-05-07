What Means the Icon On Lower Right Corner MT5?
This is server connection indicator (server = server of the broker).
It is disconnected on your image.
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Sergey Golubev, 2019.09.07 18:45
...
----------------
...
2. Look at the status bar:
Status Bar
For additional information to be visualized, the status bar is used in the terminal. The status bar contains indicator of the server connection, amount of incoming and outgoing traffic, names of active template and profile, as well as command prompts and price data.
...
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Forex Trader, 2006.12.06 16:45
This is the server connection marker. Upper part of the marker is for the direct connection to the server. The lower part shows that you are connected through a Data Center.
If it is fully red, it means there is no connection with the selected server.
If it is green/red, this means the direct connection to the server.
If it is green/blue, this means that you use a Data Center.
If this marker is spotty in color, this means that the connection is not very good (this may cause that one quote reaches you, but another one does not).
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
It is like it connects to my account but there is no data coming from the broker, all charts are still or "waiting for update" message.
What does it mean? I contacted my broker but haven´t got any reply since this morning.