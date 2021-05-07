What Means the Icon On Lower Right Corner MT5?

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So I started having this problem this morning. I try to connect to my account but I don´t get any error message or anything, just the icon on the lower right corner is with a negative red sign instead of the green check.

It is like it connects to my account but there is no data coming from the broker, all charts are still or "waiting for update" message.

What does it mean? I contacted my broker but haven´t got any reply since this morning. 

 

This is server connection indicator (server = server of the broker).
It is disconnected on your image.

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Where Do I start from?

Sergey Golubev, 2019.09.07 18:45

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2. Look at the status bar:

Status Bar
For additional information to be visualized, the status bar is used in the terminal. The status bar contains indicator of the server connection, amount of incoming and outgoing traffic, names of active template and profile, as well as command prompts and price data.


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Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies

Connection status colors.

Forex Trader, 2006.12.06 16:45



This is the server connection marker. Upper part of the marker is for the direct connection to the server. The lower part shows that you are connected through a Data Center.

If it is fully red, it means there is no connection with the selected server.
If it is green/red, this means the direct connection to the server.
If it is green/blue, this means that you use a Data Center.

If this marker is spotty in color, this means that the connection is not very good (this may cause that one quote reaches you, but another one does not).


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