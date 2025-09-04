MT5 - Incorrect login or password when try to access MQL5 community - page 2
I've read and tried just about everything. Still having the same issues where it keeps saying my login is incorrect. I can login into my MQL via Chrome and Edge but not thru MT4 or MT5. This is very frustrating.
Are you about the folling the Community tab in Metatrader?
Make sure that you are using the one of the latest build of MT4, and make sure that your Windows is 64-bit (Windows 10 or Windows 11 for example) for MT5.
Your login is eayala604
If you still have the issue with it so change your password using this link: https://www.mql5.com/en/auth_forgotten
Thanks for getting back to me. I've reset my password 4 times already. I can log into the website and via the Company tab but no luck thru the Community tab. I am using the correct login as that was one the first suggestions I read. I am attaching my Journal for MT5 & Mt4 from the same laptop. I've also tried my other laptop but same issue. I will continue to search around for a solution.
We can not compare the login to MQL5 website and to Community tab of Metatrader.
My example with MT5.
I go to Tools - Options - Community to login to Community tab:
My login is newdigital because the url to my profile here is https://www.mql5.com/en/users/newdigital
and I am having simple password with some latin letters and the numbers (less than 10 characters) - the letters and the numbers only
When I am typing the password so I check my keyboard to be in English, for example:
--------------------------------
Thus, it may be the several reasons of the issue:
(it should be in English and just letters only with numbers, not in French and not in any other letters);
So, I go to Tools - Options -
and fill Community tab of Metatrader, and after that - I will check about the following: it was successful or not -
I have checked the password and it is less than 10 characters all in English letters, no numbers. This is also the system generated password provided by the MQL5 Password reset function which I have done 4 time already. I am using the correct Username as per my profile address: eayala604. I have filled in the Community tab of MT5 (& MT4) and get the following message every time:
2022.12.29 22:57:39.602 MQL5.community authorization failed
Not sure how I approach this anymore or how to check if this is a windows error. Weird this is happening on two different laptops.
Check the space after eayala604
I mean - it should be eayala604 (without space in the end):
Also - go to your profile and check this "two factor authorization", I mean - disable "Control session by IP" in your profile (go to your profile - Security):
I created a new MQL5 account and it works. Not sure why it was not allowing me in with my old user name and password. I even tried all previous passwords since I activated the account and none worked. Oh well, I will just move on with the new account.
It is not allowed to have multiple MQL5 accounts, so contact the Service Desk and ask them to delete your previous account.