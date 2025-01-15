new broker same password for MQL5

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So my other two brokers work fine.   Even changed the password with the recovery.  

Why would my password not work with the new broker?  

Yes I'm talking about the mql5 password in Mt4

Thx

 
Tomi Luv:


Your q is not clear. your broker account password should NOT be the same as your mql5-website password. If it is, then, you should change it for security.

the "community password", is what you use to login to this website.

to view your market products in mt4, you use this same community password. If it did not work, but it did on this website, then, it is probably only temporary issue. Just try again a few hours later.

But whichever the case, your broker is ALWAYS your first point of contact. They are paid to provide program support to you; we are just traders and users of mt4/5, just like you.

 
Tomi Luv:

So my other two brokers work fine.   Even changed the password with the recovery.  

Why would my password not work with the new broker?  

Yes I'm talking about the mql5 password in Mt4

Thx

Your MQL5 account should work in all your MT4/5 terminals, so try your MQL5 account login and password in MT4/5 >> Tools >> Options >> Community and then check the Journal tab of your MT4/5 terminal for any messages or errors.

If you can't login into your MQL5 account in the MT4 terminal of your new broker, make sure that you have downloaded this MT4 terminal from your broker's website and it is the latest 1420 build.

If nothing seems to work, try again later in case it is a temporary glitch as Michael already suggested.

 
Eleni Anna Branou #:

Your MQL5 account should work in all your MT4/5 terminals, so try your MQL5 account login and password in MT4/5 >> Tools >> Options >> Community and then check the Journal tab of your MT4/5 terminal for any messages or errors.

If you can't login into your MQL5 account in the MT4 terminal of your new broker, make sure that you have downloaded this MT4 terminal from your broker's website and it is the latest 1420 build.

If nothing seems to work, try again later in case it is a temporary glitch as Michael already suggested.

Says build 1431

the error  2025.01.15 05:35:42.522 MQL5.community: authorization failed  


I went to tools community and put in Tomi Luv and the password.  The other accounts did accept the new password, but the new one doesn't.  It's very strange.  Any other ideas?



Files:
2025-01-15.png  269 kb
 
Tomi Luv #:

Says build 1431

the error  2025.01.15 05:35:42.522 MQL5.community: authorization failed  


I went to tools community and put in Tomi Luv and the password.  The other accounts did accept the new password, but the new one doesn't.  It's very strange.  Any other ideas?



1. Your login is tomiluv because the link to your profile is https://www.mql5.com/en/users/tomiluv

2. And you are login in wrong place, because Community tab to fill is this one -

Tomi Luv
Tomi Luv
  • 2025.01.15
  • www.mql5.com
Trader's profile
 
Sergey Golubev #:

1. Your login is tomiluv because the link to your profile is https://www.mql5.com/en/users/tomiluv

2. And you are login in wrong place, because Community tab to fill is this one -

I don't understand  the other brokers platforms are the same way.  

Your saying Tomi Luv and the password is in the wrong place?

[Deleted]  
Tomi Luv #: I don't understand  the other brokers platforms are the same way. Your saying Tomi Luv and the password is in the wrong place?

Please pay attention to the following ...

Your MQL5 Community user ID is ... tomiluv

It is not "Tomi Luv".

Do you understand now?


 
Sergey Golubev #:

1. Your login is tomiluv because the link to your profile is https://www.mql5.com/en/users/tomiluv

2. And you are login in wrong place, because Community tab to fill is this one -

Tools options I don't know why this is not working since I have 2 other brokers with Mt4 working even after I tried to change the password.  Its just this new broker.  I uninstalled i reinstalled.  Nothing on it yet. 

1431 is the build

Files:
2025-01-15_i27.png  313 kb
[Deleted]  
Tomi Luv #: Tools options I don't know why this is not working since I have 2 other brokers with Mt4 working even after I tried to change the password.  Its just this new broker.  I uninstalled i reinstalled.  Nothing on it yet. 1431 is the build

Are you even making an effort to read and apply the answers given to you?

Read post #4 and #6 again!

 
Fernando Carreiro #:

Please pay attention to the following ...

Your MQL5 Community user ID is ... tomiluv

It is not "Tomi Luv".

Do you understand now?


YES 

I will screen shot this so I never have this problem again.  Thank you for the help Fernando.

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