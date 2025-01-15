new broker same password for MQL5
Your q is not clear. your broker account password should NOT be the same as your mql5-website password. If it is, then, you should change it for security.
the "community password", is what you use to login to this website.
to view your market products in mt4, you use this same community password. If it did not work, but it did on this website, then, it is probably only temporary issue. Just try again a few hours later.
But whichever the case, your broker is ALWAYS your first point of contact. They are paid to provide program support to you; we are just traders and users of mt4/5, just like you.
So my other two brokers work fine. Even changed the password with the recovery.
Why would my password not work with the new broker?
Yes I'm talking about the mql5 password in Mt4
Thx
Your MQL5 account should work in all your MT4/5 terminals, so try your MQL5 account login and password in MT4/5 >> Tools >> Options >> Community and then check the Journal tab of your MT4/5 terminal for any messages or errors.
If you can't login into your MQL5 account in the MT4 terminal of your new broker, make sure that you have downloaded this MT4 terminal from your broker's website and it is the latest 1420 build.
If nothing seems to work, try again later in case it is a temporary glitch as Michael already suggested.
Your MQL5 account should work in all your MT4/5 terminals, so try your MQL5 account login and password in MT4/5 >> Tools >> Options >> Community and then check the Journal tab of your MT4/5 terminal for any messages or errors.
If you can't login into your MQL5 account in the MT4 terminal of your new broker, make sure that you have downloaded this MT4 terminal from your broker's website and it is the latest 1420 build.
If nothing seems to work, try again later in case it is a temporary glitch as Michael already suggested.
Says build 1431
the error 2025.01.15 05:35:42.522 MQL5.community: authorization failed
I went to tools community and put in Tomi Luv and the password. The other accounts did accept the new password, but the new one doesn't. It's very strange. Any other ideas?
Says build 1431
the error 2025.01.15 05:35:42.522 MQL5.community: authorization failed
I went to tools community and put in Tomi Luv and the password. The other accounts did accept the new password, but the new one doesn't. It's very strange. Any other ideas?
1. Your login is tomiluv because the link to your profile is https://www.mql5.com/en/users/tomiluv
2. And you are login in wrong place, because Community tab to fill is this one -
1. Your login is tomiluv because the link to your profile is https://www.mql5.com/en/users/tomiluv
2. And you are login in wrong place, because Community tab to fill is this one -
I don't understand the other brokers platforms are the same way.
Your saying Tomi Luv and the password is in the wrong place?
1. Your login is tomiluv because the link to your profile is https://www.mql5.com/en/users/tomiluv
2. And you are login in wrong place, because Community tab to fill is this one -
Tools options I don't know why this is not working since I have 2 other brokers with Mt4 working even after I tried to change the password. Its just this new broker. I uninstalled i reinstalled. Nothing on it yet.
1431 is the build
Are you even making an effort to read and apply the answers given to you?
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So my other two brokers work fine. Even changed the password with the recovery.
Why would my password not work with the new broker?
Yes I'm talking about the mql5 password in Mt4
Thx