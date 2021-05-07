Adding Sos Ltd (SOS), Marathon Digital Holdings Inc (MARA), Ebang International Holdings Inc (ebon) Symbols in MetaTrader5
The symbols, charts and the price are related to the broker.
You should find the broker which is proposing those symbols to trade.
You should find the broker which is proposing those symbols to trade.
- How do I add a stock symbol to MT5? - forum thread
- How to make a search on the forum https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/193510
- Find a Server by the Broker's Name: https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/214820
- My list of brokers: https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/353226/page3
How can I search for indicators and other elements in this forum?
- 2017.05.29
- www.mql5.com
How can I search for indicators in this forum? I need the Hodrick Prescott Filter for MT4. Please, if anyone can help me, I thank you in advance...
Broker talk is not allowed in this forum, if your broker doesn't offer the stock you want, look for another.
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
Dear all, am quite to this.
Am failing to add Sos Ltd (SOS), Marathon Digital Holdings Inc (MARA), Ebang International Holdings Inc (ebon) Symbols in my Watchlist in MetaTrader5. I can find them.
Could anyone know what am doing wrong?