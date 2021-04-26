Signal Disabled - page 2
By the way, I checked all his 6 signals, and one signal is not available for new subscription, and I do not know "why" (drawdown is less than 30%, leverage is less than 500, and no any warning messages on the left side of his signal page):
It may be some subscribers complainted, or any unknown reason sorry ..
Yes, agree ... but it is the "other story" ...
If the admins are not able to inform something to OPI so they/admins may inform it to moderators so we can reply in flexible way for example ... (and it is the "other story/issue").
That is all well and good, but in my humble opinion, maybe MetaQuotes should stop treating moderators as free slave workers, and actually pay them for their efforts.
They could give them certain admin control for minor issues, that would save the admin some hassle, but pay them to have an interest in doing so.
Currently MetaQuotes is displaying a very negative way of handling things, on the forum, in the payment system, and several other areas that users have complained about.
Their image is degrading by the day, and the only reason they still have so many users, is that there are few alternatives to match the whole MetaTrader "universe" of applications and services.
That is my humble opinion as a user!
But - yes, there are some situations when admins should reply (but it is very minor situations/cases compare to the global scale on the forum).