MetaTrader 5 can't save password in Windows Server 2019 Datacenter
First of all - you should know about your Windows (related to Metatrader 5 for example): 64 bit or 32 bit, Internet Explorer installed or not, and more.
Try to do the following (to know about it):
Vladimir Karputov, 2021.03.16 04:20
If you have a question, first of all you should show the first three lines from the 'Journal' tab
(select these lines, copy to the clipboard and paste into the message using the button ). It should look like this:
2021.03.16 05:13:07.133 Terminal MetaTrader 5 x64 build 2832 started for MetaQuotes Software Corp. 2021.03.16 05:13:07.134 Terminal Windows 10 build 19042, Intel Core i7-9750H @ 2.60GHz, 26 / 31 Gb memory, 842 / 947 Gb disk, IE 11, UAC, GMT+2 2021.03.16 05:13:07.134 Terminal C:\Users\barab\AppData\Roaming\MetaQuotes\Terminal\D0E8209F77C8CF37AD8BF550E51FF075
After that - you can check everything step by step (I am doing it every time when I use external VPS):
Error downloading market indicator demo (Error 403
Sergey Golubev, 2021.01.04 16:50
I am trying my MT4 (build1320).
1. I made Community login:
2. and checked in Metatrader journal:
3. I checked Internet Explorer installed on computer:
4. I checked the settings of Internet Explorer: yes, I can use the chat with not a problem by sending/receiving the messages:
5. Signal tab works:
6. Market tab works:
Community tab ...
You use your forum login (not your email).
Your forum login is gchen2101
And use native forum password (do not use facebook/google related password in case you received it from facebook/google).
My example:
I filled Community tab with my login -
and I see the proof in Metatrader journal/logs (we call it "proof"):
Hi Sergey
Your detailed answers are of great help!
I figure out the key point is the login name. But I input the whole email address wrongly.
Now the problem is solved.
Thank you very much!
George
My computer runs Windows Server 2019 Datacenter version 1809.
MT5 Terminal Version 5.00 build 2875
In MT5, Tools - Options - Community
I input Login and Password and press OK
When I open Community again, the Password box is empty.
I want to subscribe to a signal. I'm asked to connect to the community. Since the password can't be saved. I failed to subscribe a signal in this computer.
Please help!
Best Regards
George