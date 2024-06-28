MQL5.com blocks my VPS provider
If a VPS provider is involved in fraudulent, or illegal activity, then obviously MetaQuotes has the right to protect itself and its services from that entity.
It is not their responsibility that you chose to work with such an entity. So, you will have to take responsibility for your own actions and decisions.
If a VPS provider is involved in fraudulent, or illegal activity, then obviously MetaQuotes has the right to protect itself and its services from that entity.
It is not their responsibility that you chose to work with such an entity. So, you will have to take responsibility for your own actions and decisions.
I understand your frustration, but that is how life is. Life is not supposed to be fair and just. It's not.
It is up to each individual to do their best they can to navigate life and take measures (to be as knowledgable and as skilled as possible) to reduce the risk of making incorrect decisions and to recover from them as best they can.
In future, do some research to find a reputable VPS provider, in the same way you would do research to find a reputable broker. Then test the VPS service for a while and don't make down-payments for long periods of time, allowing you to switch if necessary.
This applies to all things in life!
First, I didn't know he was doing fraudulent activity. For me, my VPS provider is all clean, MetaQuotes says it's frivolous, it remains to be proven. On the other hand, they didn't tell me that the VPS I'm using is on a blacklist with them. If that's the problem, he has to warn the users, all VPS that MetaQuotes blocks and that he didn't do it. And especially imagine that I change VPS in two months one year or 3 years I still find myself blocked because MetaQuotes tells me that my VPS is frivolous, it is a necessity to warn beforehand so that we find solutions they are the ones who we do things wrong.
error 403 during installation of the Market product?
There are a lot of threads and posts about it (incl the posts of admins).
read this thread about: Installation is failed
...I didn't know he was doing fraudulent activity ...
It is your problem and your personal resonsibility.
Please, do not turn your risk/responsibility to any other persons or companies.
It is the post of admin which he made for more than 2 years ago (and I reposted his reply many times here on the forum, for example - on this thread Installation is failed ), for example:
"The entire Zomro provider with subnets is blocked for massive fraudulent activities from its subnets.
Enough already naive build. You knew why you need this particular provider."
-----------------------------
To make it shorter:
do not use this VPS, or you can change VPS, or use the Market product without VPS (and it is the similar to what the service desk suggested to you).
- 2023.01.26
- www.mql5.com
First, I didn't know he was doing fraudulent activity. For me, my VPS provider is all clean, MetaQuotes says it's frivolous, it remains to be proven. On the other hand, they didn't tell me that the VPS I'm using is on a blacklist with them. If that's the problem, he has to warn the users, all VPS that MetaQuotes blocks and that he didn't do it. And especially imagine that I change VPS in two months one year or 3 years I still find myself blocked because MetaQuotes tells me that my VPS is frivolous, it is a necessity to warn beforehand so that we find solutions they are the ones who we do things wrong.
As many brokers are scammers, also some VPS providers are too and MQL5.com protects users by blocking them.
Nothing remains to be proven, MQL5.com has the proof it needs to blacklist these providers.
How MQL5.com could warn you in advance?
as you see here MQL wants to force me to change VPS. It's inadmissible I paid to use an EA and because of MQL, and I have to pay for another VPS it's nonsense.
I do not know about which VPS provider you are using, but one person fixed this issue by talking with VPS provider's support:
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
ceejay1962, 2023.01.26 19:57
ForexVPS support told me that they'd have to install a new windows template on my VPS - I backed up my set files and let them do it.
It is now back up and running on the same IP address/port and login. So I guess that it was (at least in my case), a problem with the VPS rather than being blocked.
So, his case was more simple: his VPS provider was not blocked, but he installed additional security feature on the server, and those security features blocked interet from the Market to Metatrader inside VPS.
And it was solved in VPS provider's support yesterday.
So, you can speak with VPS provider (especially if you are on ForexVPS as well).
The solution is the Mql5 Vps i guess .
But on the other hand , how can a Vps be fraudulent in terms of forex ? I don't understand .
They can't manipulate the signals
They can't get the mql5 credentials
What did they do ? Traded bad positions on the users live account ?Also mq cannot warn you because they may get sued if they mention names. Even if they want to they cannot
The solution is the Mql5 Vps i guess .
But on the other hand , how can a Vps be fraudulent in terms of forex ? I don't understand .
They can't manipulate the signals
They can't get the mql5 credentials
What did they do ? Traded bad positions on the users live account ?Also mq cannot warn you because they may get sued if they mention names. Even if they want to they cannot
I was thinking the exact same.
Also note this reply from the topic linked by Sergey:
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
ceejay1962, 2023.01.26 19:57
ForexVPS support told me that they'd have to install a new windows template on my VPS - I backed up my set files and let them do it.
It is now back up and running on the same IP address/port and login. So I guess that it was (at least in my case), a problem with the VPS rather than being blocked.
So perhaps the problem lies elsewhere.
I was thinking the exact same.
Also note this reply from the topic linked by Sergey:
So perhaps the problem lies elsewhere.
Exactly . Or some sort of an uptime filter , but that is unlikely as it would imply that they maintain terminals in hundreds of vps providers.
I mean all they see is an IP address coming in and they reject it .
VPS can be fraudulent for example, by creating identical virtual environments where an activated product can be run by multiple users without ever needing each user to purchase them.
This is probably what led the VPS provider to be blocked.
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as you see here MQL wants to force me to change VPS. It's inadmissible I paid to use an EA and because of MQL, and I have to pay for another VPS it's nonsense.