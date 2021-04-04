Demo EA Signals - Active Subscription Period

Does anyone know how long a demo EA signal remains active and available for subscription? It seems to me that after about 3 weeks following publishing, it is no longer possible to subscribe to demo signals, even if you have a direct link to the signal.  Has anyone got more detailed information on this?
 
Peter Riley:
Not at all, if you keep yourself subscribed to a demo signal, you will copy it, as long as it still exists of course.

Make sure you've done everything as described here: 

How to Subscribe to MT4/MT5 Signal

https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/189731  (MT4)

https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/336422  (MT5)

 
Thanks Eleni, but I think that you slightly misunderstood my question, which I am asking from the basis of a Signal provider, not the subscriber.  As far as I can make out, once a signal reaches about 3 or 4 weeks old, no NEW subscriber can join the signal.  Am I wrong?  

 
Again this is not true at all, there are demo signals that are active and available for subscription (by a demo account only) for many months or even years, there is no such limit.

 
I’m really pleased to hear that. I want this to work, but I’m really struggling with it and would appreciate your support. I’ve tried to subscribe to a few demo signals that have been around for a while and none of them work for me. If you could direct me to just one of the signals to which you refer and that you know works, I will give that one a bash so that I can see for myself that it’s all good. I would really appreciate that. 
 
Follow my above instructions.

 
These are the EXACT instructions that I have previously found on this Forum and have followed exactly, using a demo account that has no other subscriptions applied to it. 

Here is the error that I get at what should be Step #5 of your exact instructions :

subscribing error demo EA


This particular error is for a demo signal that has 24 subscribers and has been running for 64 weeks.  I get the exact same error for any demo account that I try, where the demo account is more than about 6 weeks old (I'm not sure when the error exactly kicks in). 

If you have a specific demo EA available that you know works and is more than 6 weeks old, please send me the EA name and I will try is also.  If I still get the error, then I will post it here.

Your support is appreciated - I've really spent a lot of time on this, but simply cannot get it to work which is why I', reaching out for support.

 
This particular signal has a problem, that message means that either there is a large drawdown right now (if the drawdown of open positions is greater than 30%, subscription is not permitted), or something else is wrong with this account or signal provider.

 
Thanks.  Please send me any demo signal that you know is working

 
I can't suggest any signal, open the signal tab of your terminal, while you are logged into a demo account and you will find all available ones.

 
Yes and NONE of them work, which is why I opened this thread.  Perhaps the problem relates to the demo accounts themselves, as you stated above, but it's quite odd that every single demo account that I can find has this problem.  Is there a thread somewhere (I cant find anything in the Rules) that explains the conditions under which subscriptions to a demo account get suspended - I can then check against these conditions and see if it makes sense that this could be the problem?

