MT5 2860 - Huge issues!

Hi,

since plenty of our clients reported problems, such as chart freezes, non updating prices, especially problems when using EA and indicators in one chart, we decided to setup the last build within our development environments too. 

In my case, Build 2860 is not even able to start ANY EA in the debugger. After clicking the "Run"-Button, the Editor/Debugger crashes immediately and is not starting anything. 

Code:

int OnInit()
  {
  Print("Hello world");
   return(INIT_SUCCEEDED);
  }

A restart of the development server did not help, btw.

I will absolutely never understand this update politic of MetaQuotes, where most users are forced and not asked at all if they want to update or not. Every couple of months we face such problems, because MQ always changes things within MT4 and MT5 which cannot be found in any of the release reports. 

So my question is, what has been changed on top besides those topics, which were reported in the release notes?

Thx

Doerk

 

NEXT PROBLEM:

After porting the complete source code to another installation of the new build, we face this issue:



21 seconds between clicking "Run" and until the debugging starts. The last build of MT5 needed less than 3 seconds with exactly the same code. I remember, we had such an issue with an earlier build of MT5, and after many developers complained about it, it was fixed somehow. This is more than a year ago. 

These 21 seconds are way too much. A hundred starts of a debugger during a day would waste more than half an hour every day. 

STILL PROBLEM:

The editor is still not able to find any local variables in absolutely NO function as soon as the code gets complex. And it still crashes from time to time, when entering code between brackets of function-calls. I reported this already months ago, and the base issue more than a year ago including a video. 

 
I am not an user of the <StereoTrader> but it is an extreme good, popular and
established (imo) example for professional usage of the <MetaTrader> platform.

Anyway I agree with Doerk that <MetaQuotes> should rethink its update policy.
A standard configuration setup for automatic or manual update (in combination
with notification) is absolutely valueable and would make developer's life a
whole lot easier. - thx
 
Do not worry, even when the debugger starts (I don't have problem for that on my side), it is useless as, most of the time, it provides wrong values (Watch window).

They will published an update, silently, soon I guess.

 

The weird price values is what another developer of my team reported as well. 

The funny thing is, when I compile using the right click way, it compiles within 3 seconds as it was before, but not so the debugger.

I need to go back to the previous build, this one is absolutely not usable. It's also not funny that we need to teach our users on how to modify the windows registry to prevent MetaTrader from doing updates automatically. Imho this forced update thing is a total no-go. 

 
The Editor also Crashes and discards changes when you edit the source while the debugger is running on pause.

Very nice feature to throw away your corrections as a result of step forward debugging.

I already switched to another editor for this purpose.

In fact the whole MetaEditor is as an IDE in a useless, faulty and broken state.


 
This is by far the worst MetaTrader update I've ever seen.

With my indicator I create a couple of objects like labels, buttons, panels whatsoever. With Build 2715 this takes up to 500 milliseconds. With build 2860 the whole process of creating / loading takes 12 (!) seconds!?

Some users report random freezes, some don't. No such problems with older builds.

This new build is not usable, at least not for developers and users who use custom indicators

 
It's not general otherwise there would be more complaints. Probably they changed something you don't know and affects the performance of your code. It happens regularly, I am afraid your only solution is to debug your code.
 
This behaviour can't be reproduced.
12
