Cannot Find Signal (PLEASE HELP)
This is the general information -
How to Subscribe to MT5 Signal - new instructions
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/336422 (MT5)
and make sure that you are looking for the MT5 signal (because you are about MT5 as I understand) -
I cannot find the Signal nothing comes up in MT5. But I know it is there because it opens in the other MT5 which opens through the website
<Image removed - Do not show images or discuss specific Signals in the forum>
And this is what opens up if I try to subscribe through mql5.com in the WRONG MT5 .exe (different brokers MT5), not the one I am trying to use.
<Image removed - Do not show images or discuss specific Signals in the forum>
So I know it's here! But I cannot find it in the correct MT5 I am trying to use (the one for my proper broker).
and make sure that you are looking for the MT5 signal (because you are about MT5 as I understand) -
This is MT4 signal on your screenshot, and MT4 signals can not be found (and can not be used) for MT5.
Thank you
This is driving my nuts.
When I click Copy Signal it opens the wrong MT5 (different broker).
When I use the Search feature in the correct MT5 I cannot find the Signal name, even though it exists.
Please help!!!