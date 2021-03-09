Cannot Find Signal (PLEASE HELP)

New comment
 

This is driving my nuts.

When I click Copy Signal it opens the wrong MT5 (different broker).

When I use the Search feature in the correct MT5 I cannot find the Signal name, even though it exists.

Please help!!! 

 
How do I customize which MT5 is opened when I select the Copy Signal button? 
 

Subscribe directly from Metatrader.

----------------
This is the general information -

How to Subscribe to MT5 Signal - new instructions
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/336422  (MT5)

----------------
and make sure that you are looking for the MT5 signal (because you are about MT5 as I understand) -

How to Subscribe to a MT4 Signal (new instructions, after 1065 version upgrade)
How to Subscribe to a MT4 Signal (new instructions, after 1065 version upgrade)
  • 2017.04.10
  • www.mql5.com
Below are step by step instructions, of how to subscribe to a MΤ4 signal: 1. Register a MQL5 account: https://www.mql5.com/en/auth_register 2...
 

I cannot find the Signal nothing comes up in MT5. But I know it is there because it opens in the other MT5 which opens through the website

<Image removed - Do not show images or discuss specific Signals in the forum>

 

And this is what opens up if I try to subscribe through mql5.com in the WRONG MT5 .exe (different brokers MT5), not the one I am trying to use.

<Image removed - Do not show images or discuss specific Signals in the forum>

So I know it's here! But I cannot find it in the correct MT5 I am trying to use (the one for my proper broker).

 
Sergey Golubev:
...

----------------
and make sure that you are looking for the MT5 signal (because you are about MT5 as I understand) -

This is MT4 signal on your screenshot, and MT4 signals can not be found (and can not be used) for MT5.

 
Sergey Golubev:

This is MT4 signal on your screenshot, and MT4 signals can not be found (and can not be used) for MT5.

Thank you

New comment