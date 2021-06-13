Posting signals

New comment
 

Hi, i have created a signal so traders would copy my trades but the problem is i cannot find my user when searching signals, any idea please. 

Thanks

 

Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies

Cant be copied

Eleni Anna Branou, 2018.12.09 09:44

New, unrated and unranked signals are not publicly available in MQL5 signal database or in MT4/MT5 signal tab or search. Be patient.




 
Samer Mohd Khader Younis Totah:

Hi, i have created a signal so traders would copy my trades but the problem is i cannot find my user when searching signals, any idea please. 

Thanks

In addition to what Sergey posted, all signals are searchable in the upper right corner of MT4/5 terminal.


New comment