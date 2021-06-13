Posting signals
Eleni Anna Branou, 2018.12.09 09:44
New, unrated and unranked signals are not publicly available in MQL5 signal database or in MT4/MT5 signal tab or search. Be patient.
Samer Mohd Khader Younis Totah:
Hi, i have created a signal so traders would copy my trades but the problem is i cannot find my user when searching signals, any idea please.
Thanks
In addition to what Sergey posted, all signals are searchable in the upper right corner of MT4/5 terminal.
