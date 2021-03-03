mql5 vps issues
You can look at MQL5 journal (two log files) to underatand: everything is fine or not (all possible errors should be found in the logs).
Because MQL5 VPS is Metatrader in cloud (I mean: MQL5 VPS = your second Metatrader).
So, if you migrate everything in correct way and if you check MQL5 VPS journal about it - everything should be fine.
- 2017.07.18
- www.mql5.com
logs show Notifications not enabled.
what is it mean?
what is the fix?
and another log....the latest one!
I notice a few messages that EAs are stopped.
But why and what to do?
logs show Notifications not enabled.
what is it mean?
what is the fix?
20210301.log file is Metatrader journal/log? Or is it MQL5 journal/logs - because as far as I know - there arr two log files related to MQL5 journal:
----------------
Because I did not found anything which may be related to possible bug.
For example, VPS (together with charts/EAs) was closed in 13:10:43 and it was reopened in 13:10:53.
So, it was closed (restarted) for 10 seconds.
It may be VPS Metatrader was updated for new build, or any.
As to notification -
21:10:37.419 Notifications invalid settings (notifications not enabled)
so - it may be related to the settings of the EAs; or ... if EA is using dll for those notifications so those EAs will not work on VPS (because dll is prohibited in MQL5 VPS).
You can ask the seller about the proper settings which will be acceptable for MQL5 VPS (if he knows for example).
Because there is no anything written on the logs which may be related to the possible error in direct meaning of it ..
ah! ok
how did the EA creator not handle this dll prohibition?
Will reach out to EA owners
ah! ok
how did the EA creator not handle this dll prohibition?
Will reach out to EA owners
dll is prohibited by MQL5 VPS rules.
You can ask the seller (he should help in this situation).
Because the settings of the EAs tobe used in MQL5 VPS, settings for notification in this EA, is it using dll for it or not ... how can we know?
The seller should know.
But please note that I did not find any possiblebug/issue on the logs you uploaded.
EAs should work in case they are not using dll in anyway.
You can wait for several days to check: EAs opened the trades or not.
So, my suggestion: wait for the several days and monitor the situation in the logs.
- www.mql5.com
I would like to cancel my VPS service.
What is the process.
It has been less than 24 hours since I signed up.
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
You agree to website policy and terms of use
I bought vps service with MQL5.
I migrated the two EAs I bought and had attached to chart.
There has been no trade since I migrated to VPS. I believe some thing is wrong.
The Journal says migration happened.
What troubleshooting can I do?
Where is the support for MQL5 VPS. How to reach them?
I am having buyer's remorse with MQL5 VPS.