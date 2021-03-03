mql5 vps issues - page 2
If EAs are not working now, why would they magically start working in 2 days?
Care of elaborate?
Sergey Golubev
How can I know? Ask the seller.
Besides, how do you know that Eas are not working? EAs are not opening the trades now? Those EAs must open trades now... or not ... how do we know?
It is related to the EAs anyway (I did not find any error on MQL5 VPS in your log files).
As to refund so - as far as I know - there is no any refund options for MQL5 VPS.
There is only one possibility which I know:
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
...
Slava , 2019.02.20 07:45If you cancel a paid subscription, the remaining time is returned to your MQL5.com account in the form of "free" minutes. Which can later be spent on a new subscription "in minutes".
I have attached the latest log.
Is the issue due to EAs?
is it the Metatrader journal, right?
is it not MQL5 journal/logs I think ... right?
I have sent the experts and terminal journal logs, directly to you
or Metatrader journal/log and Metatrader expert log?
Which logs?I see from one of the log ... if it is VPS log (if it is not Metatrader log) so it is strange:
Are you sure that your broker allows automated trading?
Some brokers disabled trading by the EA.
Because Autotrading is always ON in MQL5 VPS.
If it is OFF so it may be disabled by the broker.
If case it is VPS log.
Because Autotrading should be disabled in your home Metatrader after migration to MQL5 VPS.
------------------------
So, it may be the following (in case it is VPS journal/log; not Metatrader journal/log):
Because Autotrading is always ON in MQL5 VPS (and MQL5 VPS = "your second Metatrader in cloud").
if Autotrading is OFF on this VPS (for this "Metatrader in cloud") so it may be the broker disabled it.
MQL5 VPS logs -
Metatrader logs (location):
-------------------
Because Autotrading should be OFF in Metatrader after you migrated/synchronize the charts with EAs with MQL5 VPS.
Why?
Because Autotrading is always ON in MQL5 VPS.
And if you have Autotrading to be OFF in MQL5 VPS so it may be the broker disabled autotrading (some brokers do not allow autotrading at all).
Anyway, you can monitor the situation for 1 or 2 days more looking at MQL5 VPS logs -
For example, from one broker's trading account to the other your trading account on the other broker.
I just checked with my broker (aafx) and they confirmed they do not have any restrictions with any VPS.
Can you please cancel my VPS subscription and give me refund? possible to cancel and refund?
I am not able to get a resolution on my issue.
It is still less than 24 hours since I signed up.