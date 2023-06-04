Can't install indicator MT4, doesn't even show in indicator list - page 2
@Sergey Golubev
Dear Sergey
I am very sorry
I am not an IT or programmer guy and i have some difficulties to understand your request. It is the first time I have to request some help for my MT4
I attached the log.
screenshot of journal (sa2) and proof of download (without being in the indicator list) (sa1).
last screenshot is the indicator taken from the market (sa3). same results.
I appreciate that you had special attention and special read. But I don't really understand which kind of technical information you will need?
if you could clarify, that would be very helpful
Note: Metaeditor cannot be found (screenshot and log)
Please let me know if you need anything else, i will be happy to provide it
With thanks
Chris
...
screenshot of journal (sa2) and proof of download (without being in the indicator list) (sa1).
last screenshot is the indicator taken from the market (sa3). same results....
Note: Metaeditor cannot be found (screenshot and log)...
About "Metaeditor cannot be found" - sems you need to re-install Metatrader 4.
After you upload log file (look at my previous post) containing "those 4 lines" so we can see the build of your Metatrader and your Windows version.
----------------
"without being in the indicator list" ...
Indicator must not be on this list. The indicator is on the list when you attach this indicator to the chart.
if you can not attach indicator to the chart so the indicator will not be "on the list".
So, I see from your screenshots what you sucessfully downloaded/installed indicator to your Metatrader:
----------------
Thus, "without being in the indicator list" = "I can not attached this indicator to the chart"
right?
If indicator is not going to be attached to the chart so it may be the following cases:
So, the item/case #3 is most common case (I had "this case" 3 times, means: I had to re-install my Market purchases 3 times after Windows updates).
----------------
Thus, "without being in the indicator list" = "I can not attached this indicator to the chart"
right?
If indicator is not going to be attached to the chart so it may be the following cases:
So, the item/case #3 is most common case (I had "this case" 3 times, means: I had to re-install my Market purchases 3 times after Windows updates).
So, for now, I think - you are able to discover the reason by looking at my 2 previous posts on the thread: post #11 and post #12
Dear Sergey
thanks for your response
I attach the log as you described.
Now I will re-install Metatrader 4
About "Metaeditor cannot be found" - sems you need to re-install Metatrader 4.
After you upload log file (look at my previous post) containing "those 4 lines" so we can see the build of your Metatrader and your Windows version.
----------------
NO, I didn't removed the indicator.
As you saw in the journal, indicator is downloading correctly, it load properly, actually MT4 do not respond for a bit and then indicator will be removed by itself every time.
And obviously it is not showing in the indicator list.
Yes, I was reading your logs (indicator is loaded and removed all the time).
I think - it may be something is wrong with the indicator (the indicator was compiled in MetaEditor by the seller using the old build of Metatrader), or you really need to re-install Metatrader.
Or you need to re-install indicators. Because when indicator is loaded and removed all the time so it means that activation was lost for indicator because of the Windows update. And you need to delete indicator from the Metatrader and install it once again.
----------------
Anyway, I already provided all the information related to this issue (and any possible issues as well).
So, I hope - you will be able to find exact reason and fix it (if not so - sorry).
Well I will take a "sorry" then... LOL, but you can't be more sorry than I am...
I re-install Metatrader, metaeditor, twice, with my broker source and metatrader source...
Same issue...
Metaeditor still not opening, indicator still been deleted automatically
And this happen with ANY indicators, (I just choose to show one in particular but it doesn't work with all MQL5 indicator)
Not happening with any other sources...
Anyway, I guess i will have to switch to something else.
Thanks again
Best
Just select any category, and write to them with the link to this thread (I hope they will be able to discover about what is going on with this situation).
I had the same problem. could not see the new indicator I had installed. I had way toooooo many indicators and I read somewhere that you can only have like 500 or 1000 so I started to delete some indicators....
PS: procedure only on MT4....
On MT4 go to FILE, Open data folder, MQL4, INDICATORS... delete some indicators not being used and delete "mqlcache.dat" file... restarted METATRADER4.