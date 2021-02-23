Creating a SP500 (scalping) strategy.
Hi everyone,
I would like to share my scalping strategy on the SP500. I would like as well any feedback, I am open for any constructive criticits.
Ideally, by sharing this WE could try to create a profitable strategy, I'm willing to see what are your opinions and even sharing your own strategy if wanted (I am not looking for stealing any ideas or EA, just looking for recomendations).
Right, my strategy is quite simple : We know that SP500 is a long term uptrend, so I'm looking for long only.
- Looking for slow EMA being on top of the fast one on the M5 chart. (basically, being on a short term down trend)
- Waiting for Stochastic to cross up a certain level (I'm using 35, simply because it's the best result I had on my backtest)
- SL placed under last swing.
- TP is trailing stop.
That is what my strategy is based on, I would like to improve the success rate of it, I'm working into it but again I'm open to any recomendations.
You can find attach my backtest from august 2020 to february 2021 which I think isn't too bad but again the succes rate is too low.
I am willing to share my EA as well with people who want to, I just want to say I am far from being good in coding but I am learning (thanks to this forum and mql4 guide) so don't be rude with me coding skills.
Thank you everyone.
Start with the minimum: specify the parameters of the indicators. Attach ( or ) screenshot of the graph.
Hi Vladimir,
Sorry about that I'm still quite new, I'll attach my parameters used and the graph. Hopefully it'll make more sense.
My "SLBars" Parameters is just for my SL, it basically set my SL on the lowest of the 47 previous candles.
Thank you.
Throw both pictures in the trash can.
I asked: specify the parameters of the indicators. Example:
What do you mean by throw both pictures in the trash can, you asked me the graph no?
Parameters of my indicators are for the stochastic 5-3-3 (default ones) applied at close price.
My Fast EMA is 33 and slow EMA is 50 applied at close price as well.
- www.metatrader5.com
I saved the settings to the MetaTrader 5 chart template. Result on M5 timeframe:
Is that correct?
Yes it is, on my stochastic I'm just looking for my level 35 though.
Please tell us more about the signals of your trading system (ideally, you use a template from # 5 , take a screenshot of the chart and add signals).
- 2021.02.21
- www.mql5.com
I've attached an exemple of trade settings.
But basically my EA is waiting for the EMA 33 to be under the EMA 50 then after that it will open a long trade as soon as the main signal of stochastic will close over the level 35.
My initial SL as shown on the picture is placed on the lowest close of the last 47 candles. Then as soon as 25 pips are reached, My trailing stop comes in with a step of 20.
Then my fixed take profit is placed at 180.
- www.metatrader5.com
Whats happen to the other entries in your chart? You didnt trade?
whats happen with the other buy oder?
