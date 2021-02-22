Subscription feature at web-site
Dears,
I'm pretty sure every trader here will agree, that the way how subscription is being performed is really annoying and not user friendly.
You have to login to your trading account at MT4/5, hardly find the signal you want to subscribe and pay in the very tiny terminal window. The same refers to the renewal process. This is really frustrating especially if you use VPS and mobile for work.
Why don't you make it possible to subscribe and renew subscription at your web-site? All you need is just to integrate signal migration option with subscription.
User at web site selects a signal, then enters his account details (server name and account number) and that's all, the same process has to be done for renew.
Only the initial subscription has to be done through the terminal, renewals can be achieved through MQL5.com website.
https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/subscriptions
https://www.mql5.com/en/vps/subscriptions
Looks good, but why don't you make it also for initial subscription? It's really annoying automation - it downloads automatically MT which almost everybody already have installed or don't need to install at the current computer, which is much worse.
We are not fully informed (we are the public moderators) but from what I understand: the main goal is to create everything to be done within Metatrader without openning any webpage. It means: we have Metatrader with some addons/features such as signal service, the Market and so on.
I am very surprised that users need to go to any signal service webpage up to now to do something instead of doing same thing inside their Metatrader for example.
So, I described the main goal about how I understand it.
Of course, we are public moderators (and I can be mistaked) but I think - I described the main tendency related to it.
For example, if the forum and all webpages will be deleted one day so nothing will be happened with anything (because all the Market, VPS, Community login and the Signal service are fully associated with Metatrader). Many people won't even notice the lack of web pages.
The initial subscription procedure must go through the MT4/5 terminal, because all the settings and initial setup is performed there.
Vice versa...
I'd like to make everything on web-site.
I believe, that MQL5 API back-end and a web-site are managed by a single company and if one service would be down, another also might suffer.
The 2 things you need - login to mql account and allow signal to trade
I explained everything which is related to it.
I had some talking with MQ admins 6 years ago by PM, and they explained me this tendency.
It was about 6 years ago ...
But if we look at Metatrader compare it with MT5 for 6 years ago - so we found many big differences.
And because of that - I am thinking that they are using same concept/tendency.
----------------
The other tendency is the following: the users' profiles here should be the same profiles as on the any other social networks ("social network profiles").
yesm it is good concept to combine everything on the user's profile.
This is only my thinking sorry.
----------------
Yes, Metatrader 4 platform this forum will exist as long as the brokers we all the users will support it by good content.
And that is why I am suggesting to all the newbies to read this forum/threads first other than create immediate signal/etc for example.
You know ...when we are collaborating with some service so we need/investigate the general concept of it, and we need to understand the limitations of it (means: what to do and when you will be sucessful with this service, and why).
And that is why I am suggesting to all the newbies to read this forum/threads first other than create immediate signal/etc for example.
Have I missed this at FAQ section? Could you please send me a link for the topic I raised? Thanks in advance.
Have I missed this at FAQ section? Could you please send me a link for the topic I raised? Thanks in advance.
