Until you complete the file name
Custom Indicator not drawing lines, but data Prints out in Experts tab
Vladimir Karputov, 2021.02.18 07:24
Where are the lines with the indicator name? (These lines are put at the very beginning).
See example:
Correct your mistakes.
- you do not get advice.
I know this must be really simple or obvious to others but I am still kind of new to MQL5 and am only partially successful at converting my MT4 indicators (my EA is going to be a nightmare, I'm sure). The data shows when I use the print function but no lines are displayed. Also nothing shows for this in the data window, which is probably a clue. I thought I had it when I saw I was missing the PLOT_DRAW_TYPE,DRAW_LINE, but no. I have read many help articles but can't seem to find the answer. If anyone can help, THANKS! Here is the code trying to make fractals display lines instead of the arrows (with a little extra garbage):
Example Fractals Channel
Figure: 1. Fractals Channel indicator and two additional indicators: 'Fractals' and' MACD "
Look at previous post!!!
3rd line!!!
I do not understand. What is the third line? Did you originally want to connect fractals?
Same idea?
Fractals Corridor Breakdown
Thanks Ernst, very helpful, but I still can't figure out why my indicator doesn't show any lines. I will study these examples further and if you have an idea I will gladly listen. Here is what the MT4 version looks like:(and why can't I insert a picture that shows like everyone else and not an attached file?)
Same idea?
Fractals Corridor Breakdown
Yes. Difference is the previous level extends two bars more because it only starts plotting on the bar when the fractal occurs, so no redrawing.
Thanks Ernst, very helpful, but I still can't figure out why my indicator doesn't show any lines. I will study these examples further and if you have an idea I will gladly listen. Here is what the MT4 version looks like:(and why can't I insert a picture that shows like everyone else and not an attached file?)
Your code is working this side. It's more efficient to only copy what is needed though.
Your code is working this side. It's more efficient to only copy what is needed though.
This is driving me crazy! I modified my code to what you posted and I STILL don't see the lines on my chart. I even removed it, recompiled and put it back on the chart... nothing. It shows in the list but does not show in the Data window either. What could I possibly be doing wrong? The 2 indicators mentioned here show on the screen and the Fractal_Channel indi from MetaQuotes shows on the screen, but uses different calculations, but mine does not. Any ideas?