Custom Indicator not drawing lines, but data Prints out in Experts tab - page 3
This is driving me crazy! I modified my code to what you posted and I STILL don't see the lines on my chart. I even removed it, recompiled and put it back on the chart... nothing. It shows in the list but does not show in the Data window either. What could I possibly be doing wrong? The 2 indicators mentioned here show on the screen and the Fractal_Channel indi from MetaQuotes shows on the screen, but uses different calculations, but mine does not. Any ideas?
Maybe add some checks to see if it actually initializes.
I get errors Void returns a value. Then I noticed I had set OnInit to void, not int. Ouch. Fixed and got no error from the handle and INIT_SUCCEEDED is 0 which the documentation says is a success.
The attached indicator is doing what I assume you want?
If it's not working then I don't know what could be wrong.
Yes, this one works fine, thanks. I just can't figure out why mine won't display on the screen since you said it does for you. Hopefully I'll figure it out so I can learn something.