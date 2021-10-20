Signal Copy Size Changed
Can anyone explain why the signal copy size percentage was initially calculated as 1100% then a few hours later it changed to 790% - a significant change, and one which caused the system to close part of the original position. I also believe that the correct value should be 1100% although there have been no log entries since to confirm this.
There were no changes in the source or copy balances or leverage. The source currency is USD and the copy currency GBP...
You loaded an EA along with the signal you are copying and that may affected the available margin.
Why should it? The EA is only my account monitoring EA which reports account information to a web service. It never trades.
Then something else has changed and altered the copying ratio, nothing happens without a reason.
Check what else changed in your account in these 12 hours.
I would be inclined to agree with you but I don't believe anything has changed other than adding AccountMon which, as I say, should have no impact - it can't change the available balance, or the leverage (both of which are reported as unchanged in the logs anyway) and it does not trade. I will remove AccountMon and see what happens.
As I understand it from everything I've read here, the copy percentage should be only dependent on the leverage ratio, the balance ratio and the currency conversion rate Simple Steps To Correct Lot Sizes When Subscribing To Signals - Trading Systems - 7 September 2014 - Traders' Blogs (mql5.com) all of which are unchanged.
David.
Yes, it seems strange, tell us what happens next.
Hmmm, here's another account I set up at pretty much the same time, copying a different signal. I started with the available balance set to 30% then changed it to 95% which is why there is an "(old value 45%)" comment in the log, but once again the copy percentage has changed from 100% to 150% for no apparent reason. This time AccountMon was not installed between the two calculations and again the balances and levergaes are the same.
As you say, nothing changes without a reason, but I want to know what it was!
You have an expert AccountMon loaded succesfully entry in your log.
Ah, I have, how did I miss that!! Ok, I'll proceed with the experiment of removing it. Of course I might not know the results until the signal makes another trade.
If it does make a difference then I would be very interested to know exactly what impacts on the sizing calculation - it is clearly not as simple as the article I referred to suggests.
David.
Ok, so now I have AccountMon loaded and the volume is correctly calculated as (roughly) 1100%...
So, it's still a mystery as to why it decided to change to 790%.
As you say, nothing happens without a reason, but in this case I don't believe it was anything I did! Oh well, hopefully it will stay fixed.
Hi you have GBP and provider has USD, for each trade that provider opens, the mql copy function also took into account the exrate of GBP vs USD. You can check the exrate of these 2 currencies around the time trades were opened. Its never very wise to subscribe to a signal with a different currencies as exrate differences can cause partial closing of your current open trades if ratio is affected by a drop of GBP to USD. But i do find that the differences is very significant without any changes to provider or your own account balances. If balance was changed in either eg via a close out trade or provider depositing with open trades, that might explain it.
Assume that GBP975 is 1.35xxx exrate against USD and you set 95% risk, provider had USD116.22 (if GBP975 is max of 95%), then this is GBP975x1.35x95%/USD116.22 about 1100%. To drop to 790%, you need to drop the exrate very far down or you have changed the risk to a lower%. Do check on your risk% settings as well. Also remember that mql will truncate or rounddown lotsize base on lotratio as well as rounding occurred after calculation of lotratio, eg, a lotratio of 50.12% is 50% and there are some rules for this rounding
