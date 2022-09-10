Improvements in Quality Assurance of EA Devs and Support - page 2
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
There's also no official possibility to sent a message to MQL regarding Scam or other things from market place since there's no fitting subject. If the subject is not fitting, there's the suggestion to use the Forum...no MQL-employee cares! Of course! There's only the complain-button, which no one cares. Of course!
If you try to "consult" the Chatbot with this topic, you simply get below message and then the Chatbot quits.
OK, one year later, nothing got better here at this platform regarding scammers/cheaters.
Still same acting from a lot of devs. If a dev cheated due to faked backtests, product just got deleted from market. Dev-Accounts still active. Those people should get banned.
Still same acting from platform owners. What a shame.
OK, one year later, nothing got better here at this platform regarding scammers/cheaters.
Still same acting from a lot of devs. If a dev cheated due to faked backtests, product just got deleted from market. Dev-Accounts still active. Those people should get banned.
Still same acting from platform owners. What a shame.
Don't buy and use EAs offered by other people. Develop yourself your EAs.
You should know our german saying "if you dont have to say something clever, don't say anything at all" ;-)
Sry for beeing that hard, but it's also a bit ironic. Your comment is just half the truth and a limited perspective, since there a good few devs at this platform who are doing their best.
You should know our german saying "if you dont have to say something clever, don't say anything at all" ;-)
Sry for beeing that hard, but it's also a bit ironic. Your comment is just half the truth and a limited perspective, since there a good few devs at this platform who are doing their best.
Indeed some developers here are very talented but making money with some EA that uses no manual optimization
and fully automatic and profitable is very difficult.
Indeed some developers here are very talented but making money with some EA that uses no manual optimization
and fully automatic and profitable is very difficult.
No question. But the "buy it and everything is ready to make steady profit" wasn't meant with that. It was more the platform policy and criterias MQL5 is offering those scammers/cheaters. And it wouldn't be quite hard to prevent this. I posted already a few ideas. Anyways, just wanted to share my thoughts.
Over and out ;-)!