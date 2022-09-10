Improvements in Quality Assurance of EA Devs and Support - page 2

There's also no official possibility to sent a message to MQL regarding Scam or other things from market place since there's no fitting subject. If the subject is not fitting, there's the suggestion to use the Forum...no MQL-employee cares! Of course! There's only the complain-button, which no one cares. Of course!

If you try to "consult" the Chatbot with this topic, you simply get below message and then the Chatbot quits.

1. https://www.mql5.com/en/market/rules#part_IV 

Products purchased through the Market service can not be returned.

2. https://www.mql5.com/en/market/rules#part_VI
Neither the Seller nor the Administration shall be liable for 
any direct or consequential loss arising from the operation of  Products purchased through the Market service.
Neither the Seller nor the Administration shall be liable for loss of profits in connection with the use of the Product received through the Market service.

General Provisions and Conditions of Use service Market
 

OK, one year later, nothing got better here at this platform regarding scammers/cheaters.

Still same acting from a lot of devs. If a dev cheated due to faked backtests, product just got deleted from market. Dev-Accounts still active. Those people should get banned.

Still same acting from platform owners. What a shame.

 
buedimuc #:

Don't buy and use EAs offered by other people. Develop yourself your EAs.
 
Dr Matthias Hammelsbeck #:
You should know our german saying "if you dont have to say something clever, don't say anything at all" ;-)

Sry for beeing that hard, but it's also a bit ironic. Your comment is just half the truth and a limited perspective, since there a good few devs at this platform who are doing their best.

 
buedimuc #:

Indeed some developers here are very talented but making money with some EA that uses no manual optimization 

and fully automatic and profitable is very difficult.

 
Jan4654 #:

No question. But the "buy it and everything is ready to make steady profit" wasn't meant with that. It was more the platform policy and criterias MQL5 is offering those scammers/cheaters. And it wouldn't be quite hard to prevent this. I posted already a few ideas. Anyways, just wanted to share my thoughts.

Over and out ;-)!

 
I don't bother about the policy and criteria MQL5 is offering EAs/scammers/cheaters.
I painfully have learned: do not trust anybody in the trading business. I 'm developing my own EAs and I'm profitable now🙂
Much of effort and work and time is needed. 

Matthias 

