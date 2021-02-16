How to create simple daily and 4h close dashboard
Good day family, please can someone guide me on how to create a simple Daily and 4H Last Candlestick close Dashboard in mt5?
I will be much grateful. Thank you in advance.
ATTACHED IS AN EXAMPLE
Here is the panel:
And even an extended version: H4 D1 Panel:
In fact I'm speechless. Thank you very much Sir. God richly bless you.
Thank you Sir once again for your effort to help a brother.
My last two requests:
1. Can you please make it display the state of the last closed candle instead of the current candle? (I meant the last or previous closed candle on H4/DAILY before the current candle)
2. Also can you make the buttons or panel change color based on the state of the closed candle? That is 4H OR DAILY Changes to RED if BEARRISH AND GREEN IF BULLISH
Thank you.
Version 2: H4 D1 Panel 2:
In fact you've exceeded my expectation. Thank you very much sir. I'm grateful
