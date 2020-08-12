Problems with dashboard

New comment
 

Good morning friends, I am writing a simple table, using moving averages, and I am making a mistake that I cannot detect.

I leave you an image in which surely you can quickly see what I am doing, and the mq4 code.

Thank you very much in advance, I am very grateful if someone helps me with this.


Files:
Multiple_problems.mq4  12 kb
 

Try this .

The first loop goes through your labels ,finds the biggest in width and assigns that value plus the offset as the offset value (xm)

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//|                                                     Multiple.mq4 |
//|                        Copyright 2020, MetaQuotes Software Corp. |
//|                                             https://www.mql5.com |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

#property copyright "Copyright 2020, MetaQuotes Software Corp."
#property link      "https://www.mql5.com"
#property version   "1.00"
#property strict
#property indicator_chart_window
#property indicator_buffers 12

int period[]={1,5,15,30,60,240,1440,10080,43200};
string periodString[]={"M1","M5","M15","M30","H1","H4","D1","W1","MN1"};
string signalNameString[]={"SMA5","EMA5","SMA10","EMA10","SMA20","EMA20","SMA50","EMA50","SMA100","EMA100","SMA200","EMA200"};

extern int scaleX=20, // horizontal interval at which the squares are created
           scaleY=20, // vertical interval
           offsetX=35, // horizontal indent of all squares
           offsetY=50, // vertical indent
           fontSize=20, // font size
           corner=0;
           
extern color signalBuyColor=clrGreen,
             signalSellColor=clrRed;
             //noSignalColor=WhiteSmoke, //Disabled for the moment
             //textColor=Gold;           //Disabled for the moment

//--- indicator buffers
double Buffer1[];
double Buffer2[];
double Buffer3[];
double Buffer4[];
double Buffer5[];
double Buffer6[];
double Buffer7[];
double Buffer8[];
double Buffer9[];
double Buffer10[];
double Buffer11[];
double Buffer12[];

double myPoint; //initialized in OnInit


//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Custom indicator initialization function                         |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
int OnInit()
  {   
   uint indynames_max=0;
   TextSetFont("Tahoma",8,0,0);
   int x;
   int y;   
   for(int y=0;y<12;y++)
       {
       uint w,h;
       TextGetSize(signalNameString[y],w,h);
       if(w>indynames_max) indynames_max=w;
       }
   int xm=indynames_max+offsetX;
   for(int x=0;x<9;x++)
   for(int y=0;y<12;y++)
        {
         ObjectCreate("signal"+x+y,OBJ_LABEL,0,0,0,0,0);
         ObjectSet("signal"+x+y,OBJPROP_CORNER,corner);
         // change the corner
         ObjectSet("signal"+x+y,OBJPROP_XDISTANCE,x*scaleX+xm);
         ObjectSet("signal"+x+y,OBJPROP_YDISTANCE,y*scaleY+offsetY);
         ObjectSetText("signal"+x+y,CharToStr(110),fontSize,"Wingdings",Gold);
        }
 
   // name of timeframes
   for(x=0;x<9;x++)
        {
         ObjectCreate("textPeriod"+x,OBJ_LABEL,0,0,0,0,0);
         //ObjectSet("textPeriod"+x,OBJPROP_CORNER,corner);
         // changing the corner
         ObjectSet("textPeriod"+x,OBJPROP_XDISTANCE,x*scaleX+xm+(scaleX/2));
         ObjectSet("textPeriod"+x,OBJPROP_YDISTANCE,offsetY+scaleY/8);
         ObjectSetText("textPeriod"+x,periodString[x],8,"Tahoma",Gold);
         ObjectSetDouble(ChartID(),"textPeriod"+x,OBJPROP_ANGLE,90);
         ObjectSetInteger(ChartID(),"textPeriod"+x,OBJPROP_ANCHOR,ANCHOR_LEFT);
        }
 
   // names of indicators
   for(y=0;y<12;y++)
       {
        ObjectCreate("textSignal"+y,OBJ_LABEL,0,0,0,0,0);
        //ObjectSet("textSignal"+y,OBJPROP_CORNER,corner);
        // change the corner
        ObjectSet("textSignal"+y,OBJPROP_XDISTANCE,xm);
        ObjectSet("textSignal"+y,OBJPROP_YDISTANCE,y*scaleY+offsetY+scaleY/2);
        ObjectSetText("textSignal"+y,signalNameString[y],8,"Tahoma",Gold);
        ObjectSetInteger(ChartID(),"textSignal"+y,OBJPROP_ANCHOR,ANCHOR_RIGHT_UPPER);
       }
   
  
   //initialize myPoint
        myPoint = Point();
        if(Digits() == 5 || Digits() == 3)
       {
        myPoint *= 10;
       }
       
     return(INIT_SUCCEEDED);
  }

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Custom indicator iteration function                              |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

int OnCalculate(const int rates_total,
                const int prev_calculated,
                const datetime& time[],
                const double& open[],
                const double& high[],
                const double& low[],
                const double& close[],
                const long& tick_volume[],
                const long& volume[],
                const int& spread[])
  {
   int limit = rates_total - prev_calculated;
   
   ArraySetAsSeries(Buffer1, true);
   ArraySetAsSeries(Buffer2, true);
   ArraySetAsSeries(Buffer3, true);
   ArraySetAsSeries(Buffer4, true);
   ArraySetAsSeries(Buffer5, true);
   ArraySetAsSeries(Buffer6, true);
   ArraySetAsSeries(Buffer7, true);
   ArraySetAsSeries(Buffer8, true);
   ArraySetAsSeries(Buffer9, true);
   ArraySetAsSeries(Buffer10, true);
   ArraySetAsSeries(Buffer11, true);
   ArraySetAsSeries(Buffer12, true);
 
   if(prev_calculated < 1)
     {
      ArrayInitialize(Buffer1, 0);
      ArrayInitialize(Buffer2, 0);
      ArrayInitialize(Buffer3, 0);
      ArrayInitialize(Buffer4, 0);
      ArrayInitialize(Buffer5, 0);
      ArrayInitialize(Buffer6, 0);
      ArrayInitialize(Buffer7, 0);
      ArrayInitialize(Buffer8, 0);
      ArrayInitialize(Buffer9, 0);
      ArrayInitialize(Buffer10, 0);
      ArrayInitialize(Buffer11, 0);
      ArrayInitialize(Buffer12, 0);
     }
   else
      limit++;
   
   //--- main loop
   for(int i = limit-1; i >= 0; i--)
     {
      if (i >= MathMin(5000-1, rates_total-1-50)) continue; //omit some old rates to prevent "Array out of range"
      
  //- 
   int x;    
   for(int x=0;x<9;x++)
    
    
//+++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++//        
      
      //Indicator Buffer 1
      
      if(Bid > iMA(NULL, period[x], 5, 0, MODE_SMA, PRICE_CLOSE, i)) //Price > Moving Average 
      
        ObjectSetText("signal"+x+"0",CharToStr(110),fontSize,"Wingdings",signalBuyColor); 
      else
        {
        ObjectSetText("signal"+x+"0",CharToStr(110),fontSize,"Wingdings",signalSellColor); 
        }
        
//+++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++//        

      //Indicator Buffer 2
      
      if(Bid > iMA(NULL, period[x], 5, 0, MODE_EMA, PRICE_CLOSE, i))//Price > Moving Average
      
      ObjectSetText("signal"+x+"1",CharToStr(110),fontSize,"Wingdings",signalBuyColor); 
      else
        {
        ObjectSetText("signal"+x+"1",CharToStr(110),fontSize,"Wingdings",signalSellColor); 
        }
        
//+++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++//          
        
      //Indicator Buffer 3
      
      if(Bid > iMA(NULL, period[x], 10, 0, MODE_SMA, PRICE_CLOSE, i)) //Price > Moving Average
      

      ObjectSetText("signal"+x+"2",CharToStr(110),fontSize,"Wingdings",signalBuyColor); 
      else
        {
        ObjectSetText("signal"+x+"2",CharToStr(110),fontSize,"Wingdings",signalSellColor); 
        }
        
//+++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++//          
    
     //Indicator Buffer 4
      
      if(Bid > iMA(NULL, period[x], 10, 0, MODE_EMA, PRICE_CLOSE, i)) //Price > Moving Average
      
       ObjectSetText("signal"+x+"3",CharToStr(110),fontSize,"Wingdings",signalBuyColor); 
      else
        {
       ObjectSetText("signal"+x+"3",CharToStr(110),fontSize,"Wingdings",signalSellColor); 
        }
        
//+++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++//          
      
      //Indicator Buffer 5
      
      if(Bid > iMA(NULL, period[x], 20, 0, MODE_SMA, PRICE_CLOSE, i)) //Price > Moving Average
      
       ObjectSetText("signal"+x+"4",CharToStr(110),fontSize,"Wingdings",signalBuyColor); 
      else
        {
        ObjectSetText("signal"+x+"4",CharToStr(110),fontSize,"Wingdings",signalSellColor); 
        }
        
//+++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++//          
    
     //Indicator Buffer 6
      
      if(Bid > iMA(NULL, period[x], 20, 0, MODE_EMA, PRICE_CLOSE, i)) //Price > Moving Average
      
       ObjectSetText("signal"+x+"5",CharToStr(110),fontSize,"Wingdings",signalBuyColor); 
      else
        {
        ObjectSetText("signal"+x+"5",CharToStr(110),fontSize,"Wingdings",signalSellColor); 
        }
        
//+++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++//          
     
      //Indicator Buffer 7
      
      if(Bid > iMA(NULL, period[x], 50, 0, MODE_SMA, PRICE_CLOSE, i)) //Price > Moving Average
      
      ObjectSetText("signal"+x+"6",CharToStr(110),fontSize,"Wingdings",signalBuyColor);  
      else
        {
       ObjectSetText("signal"+x+"6",CharToStr(110),fontSize,"Wingdings",signalSellColor); 
        }
        
//+++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++//          
     
      //Indicator Buffer 8
      if(Bid > iMA(NULL, period[x], 50, 0, MODE_EMA, PRICE_CLOSE, i)) //Price > Moving Average
      
       ObjectSetText("signal"+x+"7",CharToStr(110),fontSize,"Wingdings",signalBuyColor); 
       else
        {
        ObjectSetText("signal"+x+"7",CharToStr(110),fontSize,"Wingdings",signalSellColor); 
        }
        
//+++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++//          
     
      //Indicator Buffer 9
      
      if(Bid > iMA(NULL, period[x], 100, 0, MODE_SMA, PRICE_CLOSE, i)) //Price > Moving Average
      
      ObjectSetText("signal"+x+"8",CharToStr(110),fontSize,"Wingdings",signalBuyColor); 
      else
        {
        ObjectSetText("signal"+x+"8",CharToStr(110),fontSize,"Wingdings",signalSellColor); 
        }
        
//+++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++//          
        
      //Indicator Buffer 10
      
      if(Bid > iMA(NULL, period[x], 100, 0, MODE_EMA, PRICE_CLOSE, i)) //Price > Moving Average
      
      ObjectSetText("signal"+x+"9",CharToStr(110),fontSize,"Wingdings",signalBuyColor); 
      else
        {
        ObjectSetText("signal"+x+"9",CharToStr(110),fontSize,"Wingdings",signalSellColor); 
        }
        
//+++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++//          
      
      //Indicator Buffer 11
      
      if(Bid > iMA(NULL, period[x], 200, 0, MODE_SMA, PRICE_CLOSE, i)) //Price > Moving Average
      
      ObjectSetText("signal"+x+"10",CharToStr(110),fontSize,"Wingdings",signalBuyColor); 
      else
        {
       ObjectSetText("signal"+x+"10",CharToStr(110),fontSize,"Wingdings",signalSellColor); 
        }
        
//+++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++//          
     
      //Indicator Buffer 12
      if (Bid > iMA(NULL, period[x], 200, 0, MODE_EMA, PRICE_CLOSE, i)) //Price > Moving Average
      
      ObjectSetText("signal"+x+"11",CharToStr(110),fontSize,"Wingdings",signalBuyColor); 
      else
        {
       ObjectSetText("signal"+x+"11",CharToStr(110),fontSize,"Wingdings",signalSellColor); 
        }
        
     }
     return(0);
   
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
 
Oh, thank you very much, the truth is that you have solved one of the problems I had, that of the placement of the posters, thanks for the help.

But my main problem is that only one of the rows of x and one of the rows of y is filled, and the rest are not.

I have checked the code many times, and I cannot find the problem. It is a very simple code, but I can't fix it.


 
Enrique Enguix Vino:

Oh, thank you very much, the truth is that you have solved one of the problems I had, that of the placement of the posters, thanks for the help.

But my main problem is that only one of the rows of x and one of the rows of y is filled, and the rest are not.

I have checked the code many times, and I cannot find the problem. It is a very simple code, but I can't fix it.


You are not iterating through the main boxes . you have 12 buffers but 12*9 boxes 

Lorentzos Roussos:

You are not iterating through the main boxes . you have 12 buffers but 12*9 boxes 

OMG, you are 100% right. Thank you very much again, I don't know how I didn't realize this. I am very grateful to you for this help

 
Enrique Enguix Vino:

OMG, you are 100% right. Thank you very much again, I don't know how I didn't realize this. I am very grateful to you for this help

You are welcome 

