Problems with dashboard
Try this .
The first loop goes through your labels ,finds the biggest in width and assigns that value plus the offset as the offset value (xm)
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Multiple.mq4 | //| Copyright 2020, MetaQuotes Software Corp. | //| https://www.mql5.com | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ #property copyright "Copyright 2020, MetaQuotes Software Corp." #property link "https://www.mql5.com" #property version "1.00" #property strict #property indicator_chart_window #property indicator_buffers 12 int period[]={1,5,15,30,60,240,1440,10080,43200}; string periodString[]={"M1","M5","M15","M30","H1","H4","D1","W1","MN1"}; string signalNameString[]={"SMA5","EMA5","SMA10","EMA10","SMA20","EMA20","SMA50","EMA50","SMA100","EMA100","SMA200","EMA200"}; extern int scaleX=20, // horizontal interval at which the squares are created scaleY=20, // vertical interval offsetX=35, // horizontal indent of all squares offsetY=50, // vertical indent fontSize=20, // font size corner=0; extern color signalBuyColor=clrGreen, signalSellColor=clrRed; //noSignalColor=WhiteSmoke, //Disabled for the moment //textColor=Gold; //Disabled for the moment //--- indicator buffers double Buffer1[]; double Buffer2[]; double Buffer3[]; double Buffer4[]; double Buffer5[]; double Buffer6[]; double Buffer7[]; double Buffer8[]; double Buffer9[]; double Buffer10[]; double Buffer11[]; double Buffer12[]; double myPoint; //initialized in OnInit //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Custom indicator initialization function | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ int OnInit() { uint indynames_max=0; TextSetFont("Tahoma",8,0,0); int x; int y; for(int y=0;y<12;y++) { uint w,h; TextGetSize(signalNameString[y],w,h); if(w>indynames_max) indynames_max=w; } int xm=indynames_max+offsetX; for(int x=0;x<9;x++) for(int y=0;y<12;y++) { ObjectCreate("signal"+x+y,OBJ_LABEL,0,0,0,0,0); ObjectSet("signal"+x+y,OBJPROP_CORNER,corner); // change the corner ObjectSet("signal"+x+y,OBJPROP_XDISTANCE,x*scaleX+xm); ObjectSet("signal"+x+y,OBJPROP_YDISTANCE,y*scaleY+offsetY); ObjectSetText("signal"+x+y,CharToStr(110),fontSize,"Wingdings",Gold); } // name of timeframes for(x=0;x<9;x++) { ObjectCreate("textPeriod"+x,OBJ_LABEL,0,0,0,0,0); //ObjectSet("textPeriod"+x,OBJPROP_CORNER,corner); // changing the corner ObjectSet("textPeriod"+x,OBJPROP_XDISTANCE,x*scaleX+xm+(scaleX/2)); ObjectSet("textPeriod"+x,OBJPROP_YDISTANCE,offsetY+scaleY/8); ObjectSetText("textPeriod"+x,periodString[x],8,"Tahoma",Gold); ObjectSetDouble(ChartID(),"textPeriod"+x,OBJPROP_ANGLE,90); ObjectSetInteger(ChartID(),"textPeriod"+x,OBJPROP_ANCHOR,ANCHOR_LEFT); } // names of indicators for(y=0;y<12;y++) { ObjectCreate("textSignal"+y,OBJ_LABEL,0,0,0,0,0); //ObjectSet("textSignal"+y,OBJPROP_CORNER,corner); // change the corner ObjectSet("textSignal"+y,OBJPROP_XDISTANCE,xm); ObjectSet("textSignal"+y,OBJPROP_YDISTANCE,y*scaleY+offsetY+scaleY/2); ObjectSetText("textSignal"+y,signalNameString[y],8,"Tahoma",Gold); ObjectSetInteger(ChartID(),"textSignal"+y,OBJPROP_ANCHOR,ANCHOR_RIGHT_UPPER); } //initialize myPoint myPoint = Point(); if(Digits() == 5 || Digits() == 3) { myPoint *= 10; } return(INIT_SUCCEEDED); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Custom indicator iteration function | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ int OnCalculate(const int rates_total, const int prev_calculated, const datetime& time[], const double& open[], const double& high[], const double& low[], const double& close[], const long& tick_volume[], const long& volume[], const int& spread[]) { int limit = rates_total - prev_calculated; ArraySetAsSeries(Buffer1, true); ArraySetAsSeries(Buffer2, true); ArraySetAsSeries(Buffer3, true); ArraySetAsSeries(Buffer4, true); ArraySetAsSeries(Buffer5, true); ArraySetAsSeries(Buffer6, true); ArraySetAsSeries(Buffer7, true); ArraySetAsSeries(Buffer8, true); ArraySetAsSeries(Buffer9, true); ArraySetAsSeries(Buffer10, true); ArraySetAsSeries(Buffer11, true); ArraySetAsSeries(Buffer12, true); if(prev_calculated < 1) { ArrayInitialize(Buffer1, 0); ArrayInitialize(Buffer2, 0); ArrayInitialize(Buffer3, 0); ArrayInitialize(Buffer4, 0); ArrayInitialize(Buffer5, 0); ArrayInitialize(Buffer6, 0); ArrayInitialize(Buffer7, 0); ArrayInitialize(Buffer8, 0); ArrayInitialize(Buffer9, 0); ArrayInitialize(Buffer10, 0); ArrayInitialize(Buffer11, 0); ArrayInitialize(Buffer12, 0); } else limit++; //--- main loop for(int i = limit-1; i >= 0; i--) { if (i >= MathMin(5000-1, rates_total-1-50)) continue; //omit some old rates to prevent "Array out of range" //- int x; for(int x=0;x<9;x++) //+++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++// //Indicator Buffer 1 if(Bid > iMA(NULL, period[x], 5, 0, MODE_SMA, PRICE_CLOSE, i)) //Price > Moving Average ObjectSetText("signal"+x+"0",CharToStr(110),fontSize,"Wingdings",signalBuyColor); else { ObjectSetText("signal"+x+"0",CharToStr(110),fontSize,"Wingdings",signalSellColor); } //+++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++// //Indicator Buffer 2 if(Bid > iMA(NULL, period[x], 5, 0, MODE_EMA, PRICE_CLOSE, i))//Price > Moving Average ObjectSetText("signal"+x+"1",CharToStr(110),fontSize,"Wingdings",signalBuyColor); else { ObjectSetText("signal"+x+"1",CharToStr(110),fontSize,"Wingdings",signalSellColor); } //+++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++// //Indicator Buffer 3 if(Bid > iMA(NULL, period[x], 10, 0, MODE_SMA, PRICE_CLOSE, i)) //Price > Moving Average ObjectSetText("signal"+x+"2",CharToStr(110),fontSize,"Wingdings",signalBuyColor); else { ObjectSetText("signal"+x+"2",CharToStr(110),fontSize,"Wingdings",signalSellColor); } //+++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++// //Indicator Buffer 4 if(Bid > iMA(NULL, period[x], 10, 0, MODE_EMA, PRICE_CLOSE, i)) //Price > Moving Average ObjectSetText("signal"+x+"3",CharToStr(110),fontSize,"Wingdings",signalBuyColor); else { ObjectSetText("signal"+x+"3",CharToStr(110),fontSize,"Wingdings",signalSellColor); } //+++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++// //Indicator Buffer 5 if(Bid > iMA(NULL, period[x], 20, 0, MODE_SMA, PRICE_CLOSE, i)) //Price > Moving Average ObjectSetText("signal"+x+"4",CharToStr(110),fontSize,"Wingdings",signalBuyColor); else { ObjectSetText("signal"+x+"4",CharToStr(110),fontSize,"Wingdings",signalSellColor); } //+++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++// //Indicator Buffer 6 if(Bid > iMA(NULL, period[x], 20, 0, MODE_EMA, PRICE_CLOSE, i)) //Price > Moving Average ObjectSetText("signal"+x+"5",CharToStr(110),fontSize,"Wingdings",signalBuyColor); else { ObjectSetText("signal"+x+"5",CharToStr(110),fontSize,"Wingdings",signalSellColor); } //+++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++// //Indicator Buffer 7 if(Bid > iMA(NULL, period[x], 50, 0, MODE_SMA, PRICE_CLOSE, i)) //Price > Moving Average ObjectSetText("signal"+x+"6",CharToStr(110),fontSize,"Wingdings",signalBuyColor); else { ObjectSetText("signal"+x+"6",CharToStr(110),fontSize,"Wingdings",signalSellColor); } //+++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++// //Indicator Buffer 8 if(Bid > iMA(NULL, period[x], 50, 0, MODE_EMA, PRICE_CLOSE, i)) //Price > Moving Average ObjectSetText("signal"+x+"7",CharToStr(110),fontSize,"Wingdings",signalBuyColor); else { ObjectSetText("signal"+x+"7",CharToStr(110),fontSize,"Wingdings",signalSellColor); } //+++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++// //Indicator Buffer 9 if(Bid > iMA(NULL, period[x], 100, 0, MODE_SMA, PRICE_CLOSE, i)) //Price > Moving Average ObjectSetText("signal"+x+"8",CharToStr(110),fontSize,"Wingdings",signalBuyColor); else { ObjectSetText("signal"+x+"8",CharToStr(110),fontSize,"Wingdings",signalSellColor); } //+++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++// //Indicator Buffer 10 if(Bid > iMA(NULL, period[x], 100, 0, MODE_EMA, PRICE_CLOSE, i)) //Price > Moving Average ObjectSetText("signal"+x+"9",CharToStr(110),fontSize,"Wingdings",signalBuyColor); else { ObjectSetText("signal"+x+"9",CharToStr(110),fontSize,"Wingdings",signalSellColor); } //+++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++// //Indicator Buffer 11 if(Bid > iMA(NULL, period[x], 200, 0, MODE_SMA, PRICE_CLOSE, i)) //Price > Moving Average ObjectSetText("signal"+x+"10",CharToStr(110),fontSize,"Wingdings",signalBuyColor); else { ObjectSetText("signal"+x+"10",CharToStr(110),fontSize,"Wingdings",signalSellColor); } //+++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++// //Indicator Buffer 12 if (Bid > iMA(NULL, period[x], 200, 0, MODE_EMA, PRICE_CLOSE, i)) //Price > Moving Average ObjectSetText("signal"+x+"11",CharToStr(110),fontSize,"Wingdings",signalBuyColor); else { ObjectSetText("signal"+x+"11",CharToStr(110),fontSize,"Wingdings",signalSellColor); } } return(0); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
Oh, thank you very much, the truth is that you have solved one of the problems I had, that of the placement of the posters, thanks for the help.
But my main problem is that only one of the rows of x and one of the rows of y is filled, and the rest are not.
I have checked the code many times, and I cannot find the problem. It is a very simple code, but I can't fix it.
You are not iterating through the main boxes . you have 12 buffers but 12*9 boxes
OMG, you are 100% right. Thank you very much again, I don't know how I didn't realize this. I am very grateful to you for this help
You are welcome
Good morning friends, I am writing a simple table, using moving averages, and I am making a mistake that I cannot detect.
I leave you an image in which surely you can quickly see what I am doing, and the mq4 code.
Thank you very much in advance, I am very grateful if someone helps me with this.