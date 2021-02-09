Download all symbols' tick in every timeframe together
Dear experienced traders
Is that possible to download all symbols' tick in every timeframe together?
Do you know any tool work for this.
I used to use Ctrl+U to download them 1 by 1...
Thank you in advance and all the best for you
...
It could be in theory via code ,but ,i would not stretch their server that much .
So lets assume the server (broker or mq) can provide you with 10000 ticks per second , whether you are receiving 1000 for 10 assets per second or 10000 for one asset ,the result would be the same.
The code however would run in the background and do it for you in sequence
It could be in theory via code ,but ,i would not stretch their server that much .
So lets assume the server (broker or mq) can provide you with 10000 ticks per second , whether you are receiving 1000 for 10 assets per second or 10000 for one asset ,the result would be the same.
The code however would run in the background and do it for you in sequence
Thank you so much, Lori.
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
You agree to website policy and terms of use
Dear experienced traders
Is that possible to download all symbols' tick in every timeframe together?
Do you know any tool work for this.
I used to use Ctrl+U to download them 1 by 1...
Thank you in advance and all the best for you
...