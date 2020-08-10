Why the data tick download start from is different in 2 same broker terminal?

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Dear experienced traders, 


Do you know why the data tick download start from is different in 2 same broker terminal? 

I download all ticks both from 1970, but one download data from 2019, the other one from 2017. 

I tried both for several times. 


Thank you in advance and best wishes,

Sky



 

This issue seems because of terminal update. 

Just an information sharing. 

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