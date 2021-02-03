WebMoney Withdrawal Guide for Non Russian Bank Account Holder - for EU, UK, USA, Asia and Rest - page 3
I am stuck on this screen on my PC.
It is probably wrong to apply the knowledge I gained from PayPal to here.
Probably thinking to add my own bank account is the first step (probably in PayPal world).
However, I am getting two sub menu in Russian, which I can not copy and paste to Google translate.
So I can not make any further step from here.
I do not know which one to click between two.
As I see from your image (post #8) - you are having WMI "formal passport".
As I want to convert webmoney in dollars to paypal or paypal to webmoney (using official webmoney exchanger - check the header of every page in webmoney wiki for the links) so I had to receive "personal passport". Procedure to receiving this "personal passport" (instead of "formal passport") is almost same as registering/validating as a seller here in mql5 (photo, and so on) :)
But finally (after that) - I can send money from/to paypal for example.
You need to read Webmoney wiki website for more information.
try click here for more banks and so on:
However, on their website, they mentioned that formal passport allows bank transfer too.
https://wiki.wmtransfer.com/projects/webmoney/wiki/formal_passport
Thanks.
I used/sent paypal to webmoney but it is exchanger and with not a good rate - a little more expensive because of bad rate.
I can transfer to the local bank account or Visa card from the local bank in easy way - it is good choice.
We can order webmoney Visa or Mastercard (virtual card or plastic one) but I do not need it now.
I do not know.
Thanks for sharing your thought.
I can't Withdraw from account, Please help me
" We need to perform additional verification of your account. This is a standard procedure meant to ensure the security of all MQL5.community members. <br> Currently, no action is required from you. Please wait till the verification is complete. Until then, the ability to withdraw funds is limited.<br> Sorry for inconvenience."
thank