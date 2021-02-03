WebMoney Withdrawal Guide for Non Russian Bank Account Holder - for EU, UK, USA, Asia and Rest - page 3

Young Ho Seo:

I am stuck on this screen on my PC.

It is probably wrong to apply the knowledge I gained from PayPal to here.

Probably thinking to add my own bank account is the first step (probably in PayPal world).

However, I am getting two sub menu in Russian, which I can not copy and paste to Google translate.

So I can not make any further step from here.

I do not know which one to click between two.


As I see from your image (post ) - you are having WMI "formal passport".
As I want to convert webmoney in dollars to paypal or paypal to webmoney (using official webmoney exchanger - check the header of every page in webmoney wiki for the links) so I had to receive "personal passport". Procedure to receiving this "personal passport" (instead of "formal passport") is almost same as registering/validating as a seller here in mql5  (photo, and so on) :)
But finally (after that) - I can send money from/to paypal for example.

You need to read Webmoney wiki website for more information.

Anyway, I just hope that MQ will reconsider, and the paypal will be accepted once again here on this mql5 portal.
 
try click here for more banks and so on:

 
Sergey Golubev:

As I see from your image (post ) - you are having WMI formal passport.
As I lime to convert webmoney in dollars to paypal (using official webmoney exchanger - check the header of every page in webmoney wiki for the links) so I had to receive "personal passport". Receiving this "personal passport" is almost same as registering/validating as a seller here in mql5  (phto, and so on) :)
But finally (after that) - I can send money from/to paypal for example.

You need to read Webmoney wiki website for more information.

Thanks.

This is good knowledge for rest of us thinking to use webmoney.

However, on their website, they mentioned that formal passport allows bank transfer too.

https://wiki.wmtransfer.com/projects/webmoney/wiki/formal_passport


So we have two choices.

1. Webmoney -> PayPal -> our bank account (personal passport required)

2. Webmoney-> our bank account (with formal passport)

Which one would recommend between these two options for the developers here in mql5.com in terms of transaction cost ?



I do not know.
I used/sent paypal to webmoney but it is exchanger and with not a good rate - a little more expensive because of bad rate.
I can transfer to the local bank account or Visa card from the local bank in easy way - it is good choice.

We can order webmoney Visa or Mastercard (virtual card or plastic one) but I do not need it now.
 
Thanks for sharing your thought.

 
I can't  Withdraw from account, Please help me

" We need to perform additional verification of your account. This is a standard procedure meant to ensure the security of all MQL5.community members. <br> Currently, no action is required from you. Please wait till the verification is complete. Until then, the ability to withdraw funds is limited.<br> Sorry for inconvenience."

 
Tran Thanh Tuyen:

I can't  Withdraw from account, Please help me

" We need to perform additional verification of your account. This is a standard procedure meant to ensure the security of all MQL5.community members. <br> Currently, no action is required from you. Please wait till the verification is complete. Until then, the ability to withdraw funds is limited.<br> Sorry for inconvenience."

We are the forum members, and we have nothing to do with any verification.
 
Sergey Golubev : Chúng tôi là thành viên diễn đàn và chúng tôi không liên quan gì đến bất kỳ thông minh nào.

thank

