WebMoney Withdrawal Guide for Non Russian Bank Account Holder - for EU, UK, USA, Asia and Rest - page 2
https://wiki.wmtransfer.com/projects/webmoney/wiki/WebMoney_Cards
Thanks for your links.
I also had a look at them.
Lots of menus in the page, it is little overwhelming to be honest.
But I will try to revist them as I make more sense on this WebMoney system.
I Think these are both bank names (KKB is a card if im not mistaken)
If so, then this is probably not for Non Russian Bank Account Holder.
By the way, do you use WebMoney successfully for your local bank account ?
Why don't you use the opportunity directly from your MQL5 account: Withdraw funds directly to Visa and Mastercard cards.
That dooes not work.
I asked my local bank and they do not think such a international transfer is possible.
So I am not betting on the opposite side of their knowledge.
I used webmoney in the past (2013) but i dont remember how i moved things to paypal .And cant access that account anymore.
You can try sending a small amount to your card as Vladimir suggested ,perhaps the tellers misunderstood the question.And the amount is small in case it evaporates
I guess You are from Russia.
Do you use WebMoney to move your fund from mql5.com to your bank account ?
Withdraw to bank account: About the Service - Withdraw.Webmoney -
.. and after login (same withdrawal page):
WME is euro.
The currency is converted from/to (dollar/euro/more) in one click with not a problem at all.
Yes, we can withdraw to Visa/Master cards, and so on.
----------------
I do not like to install any software from Webmoney (seems, you are using installed software).
I like to use WM Keeper WebPro (Light) (web application) because I have 3 computers in two locations so web application is fine for that (using Internet Explorer or Microsoft Edge). Besides, mobile application is good as well (and in English).
----------------
You should read Webmoney wiki website first: https://wiki.wmtransfer.com/
Same here. Normal Bank with Credit or Debit Card does not support such transfer.
I visited this page too.
I got stuck on the currency option with WME (euro) while I am only have the pursue with WMZ currency (dollar).
I tried to enter WMZ manually, but it only says no results found.
This is something I need to find out too. :)
Probably need to ask the technical support team at web money.
WME = euro.
And the HeadQuarters (main registered office) for WME is in Malta. So, this WME is acting according to the EU law and regulations.
And we can convert dollars (they call it WMZ) to euro (WME) using webmoney application.
As I told - I am not using installed webmoney software. I use web application.
And we can convert.
Just create purse for euro:
and convert -