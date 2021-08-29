Indicators: Breakout Strength Meter - MT4
Why is this happening?
Why is this happening?
Hi @alvinosj thanks for trying my trading tool.
You should know that there is a difference between a SCRIPT and an INDICATOR; from the error you shared here, it says that you are trying to compile a SCRIPT as an INDICATOR. I believe you have place the file in the incorrect folder.
Make sure to place is in the folder called INDICATOR and they try to compile it.
Its not working, it's in indicator folder all along.. and i have Compile it.
Its not working, it's in indicator folder all along.. and i have Compile it.
Send me a message on my email address containing a recording (video) showing me how you install it and trying to use it
Hello, cannot remove gold from forex list, is there a way around this?
Hey @Zebbaddy,
If you have an open trade on Gold, then it is not possible to remove Gold from your market watchlist.
I would suggest that you open a demo account, and run the indicator on this demo account to get the result.
Hopefuly this was helpful.
Happy trading.
tries to open 85 chart windows then closes its own chart window - lol
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4
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Chart has been closed
for(k=0;k<HowManySymbols;k++) {
Print(k);
chartid=ChartOpen(SymbolName(k,true), PERIOD_CURRENT);
Sleep(100);
Why are you using sleep() ? , sleep does not work in a indicator , only in EA's !
2021.02.15 12:53:31.252 Custom indicator IND_BreakoutStrengthMeter AUDNZD,H1: removed
2021.02.15 12:53:31.243 IND_BreakoutStrengthMeter AUDNZD,H1: uninit reason 4
2021.02.15 12:53:27.214 IND_BreakoutStrengthMeter AUDNZD,H1: Alert: CHF = 5
2021.02.15 12:53:27.214 IND_BreakoutStrengthMeter AUDNZD,H1: Alert: CAD = 3
2021.02.15 12:53:27.214 IND_BreakoutStrengthMeter AUDNZD,H1: Alert: USD = 1
2021.02.15 12:53:27.214 IND_BreakoutStrengthMeter AUDNZD,H1: Alert: GBP = -2
2021.02.15 12:53:27.214 IND_BreakoutStrengthMeter AUDNZD,H1: Alert: EUR = -3
2021.02.15 12:53:27.214 IND_BreakoutStrengthMeter AUDNZD,H1: Alert: NZD = -4
2021.02.15 12:53:27.214 IND_BreakoutStrengthMeter AUDNZD,H1: Alert: JPY = -7
2021.02.15 12:53:27.214 IND_BreakoutStrengthMeter AUDNZD,H1: Alert: AUD = -7
2021.02.15 12:53:27.214 IND_BreakoutStrengthMeter AUDNZD,H1: Alert: ===========
2021.02.15 12:53:27.214 IND_BreakoutStrengthMeter AUDNZD,H1: Alert: Timeframe is H1
2021.02.15 12:53:27.214 IND_BreakoutStrengthMeter AUDNZD,H1: Alert: ===========
2021.02.15 12:53:27.209 IND_BreakoutStrengthMeter AUDNZD,H1: 85
2021.02.15 12:53:27.205 IND_BreakoutStrengthMeter AUDNZD,H1: 84
2021.02.15 12:53:27.200 IND_BreakoutStrengthMeter AUDNZD,H1: 83
2021.02.15 12:53:27.196 IND_BreakoutStrengthMeter AUDNZD,H1: 82
2021.02.15 12:53:27.191 IND_BreakoutStrengthMeter AUDNZD,H1: 81
- www.mql5.com
tries to open 85 chart windows then closes its own chart window - lol
|
4
|
Chart has been closed
for(k=0;k<HowManySymbols;k++) {
Print(k);
chartid=ChartOpen(SymbolName(k,true), PERIOD_CURRENT);
Sleep(100);
Why are you using sleep() ? , sleep does not work in a indicator , only in EA's !
2021.02.15 12:53:31.252 Custom indicator IND_BreakoutStrengthMeter AUDNZD,H1: removed
2021.02.15 12:53:31.243 IND_BreakoutStrengthMeter AUDNZD,H1: uninit reason 4
2021.02.15 12:53:27.214 IND_BreakoutStrengthMeter AUDNZD,H1: Alert: CHF = 5
2021.02.15 12:53:27.214 IND_BreakoutStrengthMeter AUDNZD,H1: Alert: CAD = 3
2021.02.15 12:53:27.214 IND_BreakoutStrengthMeter AUDNZD,H1: Alert: USD = 1
2021.02.15 12:53:27.214 IND_BreakoutStrengthMeter AUDNZD,H1: Alert: GBP = -2
2021.02.15 12:53:27.214 IND_BreakoutStrengthMeter AUDNZD,H1: Alert: EUR = -3
2021.02.15 12:53:27.214 IND_BreakoutStrengthMeter AUDNZD,H1: Alert: NZD = -4
2021.02.15 12:53:27.214 IND_BreakoutStrengthMeter AUDNZD,H1: Alert: JPY = -7
2021.02.15 12:53:27.214 IND_BreakoutStrengthMeter AUDNZD,H1: Alert: AUD = -7
2021.02.15 12:53:27.214 IND_BreakoutStrengthMeter AUDNZD,H1: Alert: ===========
2021.02.15 12:53:27.214 IND_BreakoutStrengthMeter AUDNZD,H1: Alert: Timeframe is H1
2021.02.15 12:53:27.214 IND_BreakoutStrengthMeter AUDNZD,H1: Alert: ===========
2021.02.15 12:53:27.209 IND_BreakoutStrengthMeter AUDNZD,H1: 85
2021.02.15 12:53:27.205 IND_BreakoutStrengthMeter AUDNZD,H1: 84
2021.02.15 12:53:27.200 IND_BreakoutStrengthMeter AUDNZD,H1: 83
2021.02.15 12:53:27.196 IND_BreakoutStrengthMeter AUDNZD,H1: 82
2021.02.15 12:53:27.191 IND_BreakoutStrengthMeter AUDNZD,H1: 81
Hello @Desmond Wright, the chart is open to get the data and closed because it is finished.
So what is the problem ?
This thing does not work when I try to load it on any chart. It simply loads a bunch of charts and then closes that's it. Nothing happens after multiple attempts to load the indicator like any other. Think it's fair to say somethings not quite right with it.
That is correct, the indicator is trying to download data from all your charts; and this is normal because it sometimes take lot of time to download your data especially if you don't keep your MT4 open 24 hours. Just try to switch between different Time-frame to keep downloading the data.
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Breakout Strength Meter - MT4:
The breakout strength meter is a trading tool that is used to identify which currencies are the strongest to breakout, and which currencies are the weakest to breakout
Author: Rodi Chamii