EA's not attaching to chart. Cannot load error ??
RScott1872:
Hi, quite new to all this but when I try to drag my EA onto a chart, nothing attaches and I get an error "Cannot Load ......."
Any help would be appreciated.
Read tabs 'Experts' and 'Journal'
Vladimir Karputov:
Sorted ! Because of Windows update.
so how do u fix?
