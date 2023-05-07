How to verify "MQL5 Cloud Protection"?
I do not know how to check - the compiled file is protected with MQL5 Cloud Protector or not.
But you can always recompile this file with Cloud protector for example:
MQL5 Cloud Protector: Advanced protection for programs - Developing programs - MetaEditor Help
- www.metatrader5.com
MQL5 Cloud Protector is an online service that proves advanced protection for MQL-programs. Executable files EX4/EX5 are reliably protected from...
Guys, I'm compiling my EAs by command line /compile, that's ok, but I would like to add extra protection with cloud protector, does anyone know if there is any additional parameter in /compile that adds this feature?
thanks
@Loester Rodrigo Duarte Bueno Da Silva a #: Guys, I'm compiling my EAs by command line /compile, that's ok, but I would like to add extra protection with cloud protector, does anyone know if there is any additional parameter in /compile that adds this feature?
This is the English forum, so please post in English only. You can use automatic translation tool if needed.
Loester Rodrigo Duarte Bueno Da Silva #: Guys, I'm compiling my EAs by command line /compile, that's ok, but I would like to add extra protection with cloud protector, does anyone know if there is any additional parameter in /compile that adds this feature?
As far as I know, the "Cloud Protection" is not available from the command line.
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
Hi,
I need to know if it is possible to verify if a file is protected using the MQL5 Cloud Protector.
In my workflow, I automatically upload the compiled files to S3. Before I do this, I need to check if the file is protected or not.
Thanks :)