Compiling Cloud Protect: sending request to protector server error (0-0, #0)

It is many days that I have this problem in compiling with Cloud Protect.

Also for default indicator, not my code.

Someone else?

Screenshot_42.jpg  22 kb
 
Just tried, I confirm the problem.
 

Hi, the same problem, created a topic on the Russian-speaking forum: https://www.mql5.com/ru/forum/375279#comment_23946803

Ошибка при компиляции с помощью MQL5 Cloud Protector
Ошибка при компиляции с помощью MQL5 Cloud Protector
  • 2021.08.09
  • www.mql5.com
Добрый день, вопрос по поводу данной ошибки: На удаленном компьютере (арендуемый ВПС сервер) перестал компилироваться советник с помощью сервиса MQ...
 
I have the same problem on both MT4 and MT5. Tried from my home PC and from VPS - same result. Hello Metaquotes, are you all on holidays?
 
i also confirm this problem

sending request to protector server error (3-3, #0)        0    0

 

I think it was already fixed (MT4 and for MT5):

 

Yes Now run.

Thanks

 
today again same problem came check
Screenshot_1.png  15 kb
 
The website is currently undergoing some major maintenance so try again later.
