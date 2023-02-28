Compiling Cloud Protect: sending request to protector server error (0-0, #0)
Chantal Sala:Just tried, I confirm the problem.
It is many days that I have this problem in compiling with Cloud Protect.
Also for default indicator, not my code.
Someone else?
Hi, the same problem, created a topic on the Russian-speaking forum: https://www.mql5.com/ru/forum/375279#comment_23946803
Ошибка при компиляции с помощью MQL5 Cloud Protector
- 2021.08.09
- www.mql5.com
Добрый день, вопрос по поводу данной ошибки: На удаленном компьютере (арендуемый ВПС сервер) перестал компилироваться советник с помощью сервиса MQ...
I have the same problem on both MT4 and MT5. Tried from my home PC and from VPS - same result. Hello Metaquotes, are you all on holidays?
Chantal Sala:
It is many days that I have this problem in compiling with Cloud Protect.
Also for default indicator, not my code.
Someone else?
i also confirm this problem
sending request to protector server error (3-3, #0) 0 0
I think it was already fixed (MT4 and for MT5):
Yes Now run.
Thanks
today again same problem came check
Files:
Screenshot_1.png 15 kb
@Krishu Sharma #: today again same problem came checkThe website is currently undergoing some major maintenance so try again later.
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
It is many days that I have this problem in compiling with Cloud Protect.
Also for default indicator, not my code.
Someone else?