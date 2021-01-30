Rectangle Object - fractional bar offset
Pilot65: Is it possible to draw a rectangle where the sides are not attached to the normal descrete X coordinates (candle wicks) ?
Not on MT4. On MT5 you can place end points between lines if you Check Tools → Options (control+O) → Charts → precise time scale
Is it possible not to snap to the grids? - MQL5 programming forum #5 2018.06.30
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Is it possible to draw a rectangle where the sides are not attached to the normal descrete X coordinates (candle wicks) ?
I'd like a 1 bar wide rectangle that is X-skewed by o.5 bar. See picture: Yellow is a rectangle object, Red is how I'd like it to be.