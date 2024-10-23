MACD Indicator needed
Hello All, I am looking for a free MACD indicator for MT4 that looks like the one that tradingview has.
It needs to have the zero line, the MACD line, the Signal line and the green and red bars.
I have now downloaded 3 but none of them are what I like,
does anyone have a link to one one download?
Thanks a lot
You can find many free MACD indicators in the Codebase.
Did you ever find what you were looking for? If yes, where?
