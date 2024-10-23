MACD Indicator needed

New comment
 

Hello All, I am looking for a free MACD indicator for MT4 that looks like the one that tradingview has.
It needs to have the zero line, the MACD line, the Signal line  and the green and red bars.

I have now downloaded 3 but none of them are what I like,

does anyone have a link to one one download?


Thanks a lot

Files:
Capture.JPG  17 kb
 
forexd1:

Hello All, I am looking for a free MACD indicator for MT4 that looks like the one that tradingview has.
It needs to have the zero line, the MACD line, the Signal line  and the green and red bars.

I have now downloaded 3 but none of them are what I like,

does anyone have a link to one one download?


Thanks a lot

You can find many free MACD indicators in the Codebase.

 
forexd1:

Hello All, I am looking for a free MACD indicator for MT4 that looks like the one that tradingview has.
It needs to have the zero line, the MACD line, the Signal line  and the green and red bars.

I have now downloaded 3 but none of them are what I like,

does anyone have a link to one one download?


Thanks a lot

Did you ever find what you were looking for? If yes, where?

 

MT4 OsMA and Trading view MACD are very similar.
Maybe a programmer out there, one day, could provide a MACD version that exactly match the trading view one.
But for my needs OsMA are just perfect.


New comment