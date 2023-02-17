Error downloading market indicator demo (Error 403 - page 2
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
Why are you hiding your MQL5 account login?
We can easily see it from your profile url address and we cannot check if you have logged into your MQL5 account correctly?
So many members lately are trying to login into their MQL5 account with their email, when they are asked for their login, the one they've chosen upon registration.
So, make sure that you've logged into your MQL5 account with your forex_trader, agentrfr & shsgrizzly respectively and try again.
I did and I just added image proof also nothing appears under my purchases anymore?
can you reach out to the developers please?
is there some sort of maintenance going on?
I tried on 2 computers (32 bit for MT4, and 64 bit for MT5).
I reported to the service desk with the link to this post #8 (I hope they will be able to reproduce it for possible fixing for MT4).
No idea about the Signal server connection for MT4 (I can not check it sorry) but I hope that the service desk will check everything related.
----------------
As far as I know - some external VPS provider was removed from MQL5 services (post #19 in Russian forum) but I check with my home PC with home internet so - for information.
I did and I just added image proof also nothing appears under my purchases anymore?
can you reach out to the developers please?
is there some sort of maintenance going on?
Try again later as it seems that many members face the same issue.
I have already received two reports from clients with a similar problem today
Successful login to mql5.com community, but unable to download product from market.
Same issue here
I'm having the same issue and it seems to be applying to mobile notifications as well. I'm getting an error message from indicators that I've been receiving notifications from with no error before:
2021.01.04 11:59:58.816 Notifications: not enough space for notification 'FX Trend @ USDCAD: Trend on H4 changed to BUY.'
Same issue here.
On my local laptop and on a vps - both the same.