Am I the only one who's blocked to enter the forum with his account via a browser and are blocked to his personal data? - page 2
Please forgive me, it was my purpose to change the text are add text if I was able to enter the web on an other computer.... However I distrust everyone and it was also my intention to mention this on that way.
This text was written on another computer and the difficulties have disappeared as the added drawing should show. I can now reach my seller account and fill in a file for testing
I am not sure that this information will help but many users reported that writing username in capital letter or in normal letters is important on some cases (it depends on computer or it depends on MQL5 portal settings - no idea sorry).
This proves that the htm code and jaascript who cause those problems are stored on the domain server of MQL5.com ?
It was a very good idea to check the site's operation on another computer. Having checked my computer very carefully for malicious html code or javascript, I was very surprised that the mql5 site worked flawlessly on my other computer. I thought that means that there still must be a virus on my first computer. But by checking the html code of mql5 step by step I have found that the javascripts causing the problems are located on the MQL5 site. See image previous comment.
I would be very surprised that this attack is personal, which means that many users of the mql5 site are blocked from using the sites properly
I hope the web administrators now become well aware of the issues that are occurring on their domain MQL5?
Please take note it is not evident to post those messages and i need to improvise if I did not following the rules...
This can come from several possible points: an antivirus that blocks certain parts, an outdated browser, full of possible leads, hence the usefulness of testing with another computer.
It is obvious that the javascript code is hosted on mql5.com, although it is possible to run it from another domain.
I am using W10 (version 20H2) with Firefox 84.0.1, no problem accessing the site or logging in.
Try to run an antivirus or the ideal would be to start again with a new installation of Windows?
What I tend to do is create a VM with W10, back it up, and be able to revert to a clean machine in minutes.
Try to run an antivirus or the ideal would be to start again with a new installation of Windows?
It is what I did, first an check with an antivirus, then reinstall Windows. A moment I thought the problems started again but I doesn't. All works fine now.