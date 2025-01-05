There are no trading operations. Backtesting works well on a personal computer.

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"There are no trading operations."
---The EA is definitely working. Below is an image of the backtest on my personal computer.
Backtest results from the year 2024
I have thoroughly reviewed the topic: https://www.mql5.com/en/articles/2555
Previously, another EA of mine was successfully uploaded, and this new EA definitely complies with the regulations as well.
The new EA uses the day's opening price as a signal. Could there be any issues with that?
If anyone has encountered a similar issue, please let me know. Thank you very much!