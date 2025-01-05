There are no trading operations. Backtesting works well on a personal computer.

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   Hello everyone, I am facing an issue where I cannot upload my EA to the market. I received the following message:

"There are no trading operations."



---The EA is definitely working. Below is an image of the backtest on my personal computer.

Backtest results from the year 2024


   I have thoroughly reviewed the topic: https://www.mql5.com/en/articles/2555
Previously, another EA of mine was successfully uploaded, and this new EA definitely complies with the regulations as well.

   The new EA uses the day's opening price as a signal. Could there be any issues with that?

   If anyone has encountered a similar issue, please let me know. Thank you very much!

The checks a trading robot must pass before publication in the Market
The checks a trading robot must pass before publication in the Market
  • www.mql5.com
Before any product is published in the Market, it must undergo compulsory preliminary checks in order to ensure a uniform quality standard. This article considers the most frequent errors made by developers in their technical indicators and trading robots. An also shows how to self-test a product before sending it to the Market.
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