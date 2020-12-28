I'm having issues with mql5 vps - page 2

Alexey Petrov:

This picture does not show to which account your are logged in in your terminal.

It's the same account. I don't have the password to any other one
IMG-20201215-WA0002.jpg  124 kb
 
Ilo Ebube:
It's the same account. I don't have the password to any other one

Go to Tools \ Options \ Community and make a screenshot.

 
Alexey Petrov:

Go to Tools \ Options \ Community and make a screenshot.

Okay. Am new to the community and I don't know the rules well whether is okay to share this here. Can we talk more conveniently on WhatsApp...?

Please what's yours?
 
Ilo Ebube:
Okay. Am new to the community and I don't know the rules well whether is okay to share this here. Can we talk more conveniently on WhatsApp...?

Please what's yours?

The developers are not talking on phone or skype, and all the technical support is going to be on the forum only.

In Metatrader: Tools - Options - Community
and make screenshot of Community tab.

PS. This is my Community tab:

Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies

Why my purchased EAs can not be downloaded, installed and updated, while in the mean time it is OK when login with other account???

Sergey Golubev, 2020.09.16 15:42

Read my posts above about what to check.

Example with Community tab.
I filled Community tab with my forum login and forum password, and I can check/prove it by reading the logs/journal.
It is from my MT5:

It is from my MT4:

If you filled Community tab in correct way so you should have the same in the journal (but you will have 'davidxhy' instead of 'newdigital').

...


 

and -

Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies

I'm having issues with mql5 vps

Sergey Golubev, 2020.12.15 07:41

  • fill Community tab in Metatrader with your forum login and forum password (do not use your email for login; your forum login is iloebube);
  • check Internet Explorer (it should be installed on your computer by the latest version; I am having version 11);
  • connect your Metatrader to your trading account which is associated with MQL5 VPS subscription (MQL5 VPS is per trading account; check more here: https://www.mql5.com/en/vps/subscriptions ).

 
Sergey Golubev:

and -


This is my community account screenshot
 
Ilo Ebube:
This is my community account screenshot

The login you have there is correct (the one where you have the VPS).

Now prepare your local terminal for migration - open required charts and start an EA (or enable a signal) which you want to move to VPS.

 
Alexey Petrov:

The login you have there is correct (the one where you have the VPS).

Now prepare your local terminal for migration - open required charts and start an EA (or enable a signal) which you want to move to VPS.

How do I prepare my local terminal for migration - open required charts and start an EA (or enable a signal) ?
 
Ilo Ebube:
How do I prepare my local terminal for migration - open required charts and start an EA (or enable a signal) ?

https://www.metatrader5.com/en/terminal/help/virtual_hosting/virtual_hosting_migration

 
Alexey Petrov:

https://www.metatrader5.com/en/terminal/help/virtual_hosting/virtual_hosting_migration

I have done all these things. Please can I send you my login details to help me out?
