This picture does not show to which account your are logged in in your terminal.
It's the same account. I don't have the password to any other one
Go to Tools \ Options \ Community and make a screenshot.
Okay. Am new to the community and I don't know the rules well whether is okay to share this here. Can we talk more conveniently on WhatsApp...?
The developers are not talking on phone or skype, and all the technical support is going to be on the forum only.
In Metatrader: Tools - Options - Community
and make screenshot of Community tab.
PS. This is my Community tab:
Why my purchased EAs can not be downloaded, installed and updated, while in the mean time it is OK when login with other account???
Sergey Golubev, 2020.09.16 15:42
Read my posts above about what to check.
Example with Community tab.
I filled Community tab with my forum login and forum password, and I can check/prove it by reading the logs/journal.
It is from my MT5:
It is from my MT4:
If you filled Community tab in correct way so you should have the same in the journal (but you will have 'davidxhy' instead of 'newdigital').
and -
I'm having issues with mql5 vps
Sergey Golubev, 2020.12.15 07:41
This is my community account screenshot
The login you have there is correct (the one where you have the VPS).
Now prepare your local terminal for migration - open required charts and start an EA (or enable a signal) which you want to move to VPS.
How do I prepare my local terminal for migration - open required charts and start an EA (or enable a signal) ?
https://www.metatrader5.com/en/terminal/help/virtual_hosting/virtual_hosting_migration
