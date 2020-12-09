Text/Arrow Overlaps after changing
- I assume WriteText creates objects and the first parameter is the name. Always post all relevant code (using SRC).
How To Ask Questions The Smart Way. 2004
Be precise and informative about your problem
- You create many
del + EMAUP + "1" + IntegerToString(x)objects
- You create only one
del + EMADOWN + "1"You try to create two
del + EMAFLAT + "1"
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| mrrDboard(Mine).mq4 | //| Copyright 2020, Mr-Roma | //| https://www.forexfactory.com/mr-roma | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ #property copyright "Copyright 2020, Mr-Roma" #property link "https://www.forexfactory.com/mr-roma" #property version "1.00" #property strict #property indicator_chart_window double pnt; string del = "+"; ////////////// Technical Indicators sinput string ___Indicators___ = "- Set Parameters For Indicators -"; sinput string MovingAverage___ = "> EMA Parameters"; extern int EMA1 = 14; extern int EMA2 = 50; extern int EMA3 = 100; extern int EMA4 = 200; sinput string STOCH___ = "> Stochastic Parameters"; extern int StochasticK = 9; extern int StochasticD = 6; extern int StochasticS = 3; sinput string MACD___ = "> MACD Parameters"; extern int MacdFast = 12; extern int MacdSlow = 26; extern int MacdSignal = 9; sinput string RSI___ = "> RSI Parameters"; extern int RSIPeriod = 14; int IsPeriod [7] ={5,15,30,60,240,1440,10080}; int EMAtX [7] ={285, 315, 350, 380, 405, 430, 455}; string EMATi [7] ={"M5", "M15", "M30", "H1", "H4", "D1", "W1"}; int EMA1A [7] ={285, 315, 350, 380, 405, 430, 459}; int EMA2A [7] ={285, 315, 350, 380, 405, 430, 455}; int EMA3A [7] ={285, 315, 350, 380, 405, 430, 455}; int EMA4A [7] ={285, 315, 350, 380, 405, 430, 455}; //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Custom indicator initialization function | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ int init() { //--- return(0); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Custom indicator iteration function | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ int deinit() { ObjectsDeleteAll(0,del); return(0); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ int start() { ///////////////////// - Profit Tracker - DrawObject (del + "ProfitTracker_Back", Black, 203, 122, 270, 121, LightGray, "\n", FALSE, 2); string EMATitle, EMAUP, EMADOWN, EMAFLAT; for(int x = 0; x < 7; x ++) { EMATitle = "EMATitle" + IntegerToString(x); EMAUP = "EMA_UP" + IntegerToString(x); EMADOWN = "EMA_DOWN" + IntegerToString(x); EMAFLAT = "EMA_FLAT" + IntegerToString(x); WriteText (del + EMATitle, EMATi[x], "Arial", White, EMAtX[x], 112, "\n", 9, 2, ANCHOR_CENTER, FALSE); /////////// EMA1 Parameters if(iClose(Symbol(),IsPeriod[x],1) > iMA(Symbol(), IsPeriod[x], EMA1, 0, MODE_EMA, PRICE_CLOSE, 0)){ WriteText (del + EMAUP + "1", CharToStr(233), "Wingdings", Lime, EMAtX[x], 95, "\n", 10, 2, ANCHOR_CENTER, FALSE); } else if(iClose(Symbol(),IsPeriod[x],1) < iMA(Symbol(), IsPeriod[x], EMA1, 0, MODE_EMA, PRICE_CLOSE, 0) && iClose(Symbol(),IsPeriod[x],0) > iMA(Symbol(), IsPeriod[x], EMA1, 0, MODE_EMA, PRICE_CLOSE, 0)){ WriteText (del + EMAFLAT + "1", CharToStr(236), "Wingdings", Green, EMAtX[x], 92, "\n", 11, 2, ANCHOR_CENTER, FALSE); } else if(iClose(Symbol(),IsPeriod[x],1) < iMA(Symbol(), IsPeriod[x], EMA1, 0, MODE_EMA, PRICE_CLOSE, 0)){ WriteText (del + EMADOWN + "1", CharToStr(234), "Wingdings", Red, EMAtX[x], 92, "\n", 10, 2, ANCHOR_CENTER, FALSE); } else if(iClose(Symbol(),IsPeriod[x],1) > iMA(Symbol(), IsPeriod[x], EMA1, 0, MODE_EMA, PRICE_CLOSE, 0) && iClose(Symbol(),IsPeriod[x],0) < iMA(Symbol(), IsPeriod[x], EMA1, 0, MODE_EMA, PRICE_CLOSE, 0)){ WriteText (del + EMAFLAT + "1", CharToStr(238), "Wingdings", OrangeRed, EMAtX[x], 92, "\n", 11, 2, ANCHOR_CENTER, FALSE); } /////////// EMA2 Parameters if(iClose(Symbol(),IsPeriod[x],1) > iMA(Symbol(), IsPeriod[x], EMA2, 0, MODE_EMA, PRICE_CLOSE, 0)){ WriteText (del + EMAUP + "2" + IntegerToString(x), CharToStr(233), "Wingdings", Lime, EMAtX[x], 79, "\n", 10, 2, ANCHOR_CENTER, FALSE); } else if(iClose(Symbol(),IsPeriod[x],1) < iMA(Symbol(), IsPeriod[x], EMA2, 0, MODE_EMA, PRICE_CLOSE, 0) && iClose(Symbol(),IsPeriod[x],0) > iMA(Symbol(), IsPeriod[x], EMA2, 0, MODE_EMA, PRICE_CLOSE, 0)){ WriteText (del + EMAFLAT + "2", CharToStr(236), "Wingdings", Green, EMAtX[x], 76, "\n", 11, 2, ANCHOR_CENTER, FALSE); } else if(iClose(Symbol(),IsPeriod[x],1) < iMA(Symbol(), IsPeriod[x], EMA2, 0, MODE_EMA, PRICE_CLOSE, 0)){ WriteText (del + EMADOWN + "2", CharToStr(234), "Wingdings", Red, EMAtX[x], 76, "\n", 10, 2, ANCHOR_CENTER, FALSE); } else if(iClose(Symbol(),IsPeriod[x],1) > iMA(Symbol(), IsPeriod[x], EMA2, 0, MODE_EMA, PRICE_CLOSE, 0) && iClose(Symbol(),IsPeriod[x],0) < iMA(Symbol(), IsPeriod[x], EMA2, 0, MODE_EMA, PRICE_CLOSE, 0)){ WriteText (del + EMAFLAT + "2", CharToStr(238), "Wingdings", OrangeRed, EMAtX[x], 76, "\n", 11, 2, ANCHOR_CENTER, FALSE); } /////////// EMA3 Parameters if(iClose(Symbol(),IsPeriod[x],1) > iMA(Symbol(), IsPeriod[x], EMA3, 0, MODE_EMA, PRICE_CLOSE, 0)){ WriteText (del + EMAUP + "3" + IntegerToString(x), CharToStr(233), "Wingdings", Lime, EMAtX[x], 63, "\n", 10, 2, ANCHOR_CENTER, FALSE); } else if(iClose(Symbol(),IsPeriod[x],1) < iMA(Symbol(), IsPeriod[x], EMA3, 0, MODE_EMA, PRICE_CLOSE, 0) && iClose(Symbol(),IsPeriod[x],0) > iMA(Symbol(), IsPeriod[x], EMA3, 0, MODE_EMA, PRICE_CLOSE, 0)){ WriteText (del + EMAFLAT + "3", CharToStr(236), "Wingdings", Green, EMAtX[x], 60, "\n", 11, 2, ANCHOR_CENTER, FALSE); } else if(iClose(Symbol(),IsPeriod[x],1) < iMA(Symbol(), IsPeriod[x], EMA3, 0, MODE_EMA, PRICE_CLOSE, 0)){ WriteText (del + EMADOWN + "3", CharToStr(234), "Wingdings", Red, EMAtX[x], 60, "\n", 10, 2, ANCHOR_CENTER, FALSE); } else if(iClose(Symbol(),IsPeriod[x],1) > iMA(Symbol(), IsPeriod[x], EMA3, 0, MODE_EMA, PRICE_CLOSE, 0) && iClose(Symbol(),IsPeriod[x],0) < iMA(Symbol(), IsPeriod[x], EMA3, 0, MODE_EMA, PRICE_CLOSE, 0)){ WriteText (del + EMAFLAT + "3", CharToStr(238), "Wingdings", OrangeRed, EMAtX[x], 60, "\n", 11, 2, ANCHOR_CENTER, FALSE); } /////////// EMA4 Parameters if(iClose(Symbol(),IsPeriod[x],1) > iMA(Symbol(), IsPeriod[x], EMA4, 0, MODE_EMA, PRICE_CLOSE, 0)){ WriteText (del + EMAUP + "4" + IntegerToString(x), CharToStr(233), "Wingdings", Lime, EMAtX[x], 48, "\n", 10, 2, ANCHOR_CENTER, FALSE); } else if(iClose(Symbol(),IsPeriod[x],1) < iMA(Symbol(), IsPeriod[x], EMA4, 0, MODE_EMA, PRICE_CLOSE, 0) && iClose(Symbol(),IsPeriod[x],0) > iMA(Symbol(), IsPeriod[x], EMA4, 0, MODE_EMA, PRICE_CLOSE, 0)){ WriteText (del + EMAFLAT + "4", CharToStr(236), "Wingdings", Green, EMAtX[x], 45, "\n", 11, 2, ANCHOR_CENTER, FALSE); } else if(iClose(Symbol(),IsPeriod[x],1) < iMA(Symbol(), IsPeriod[x], EMA2, 0, MODE_EMA, PRICE_CLOSE, 0)){ WriteText (del + EMADOWN + "4", CharToStr(234), "Wingdings", Red, EMAtX[x], 45, "\n", 10, 2, ANCHOR_CENTER, FALSE); } else if(iClose(Symbol(),IsPeriod[x],1) > iMA(Symbol(), IsPeriod[x], EMA4, 0, MODE_EMA, PRICE_CLOSE, 0) && iClose(Symbol(),IsPeriod[x],0) < iMA(Symbol(), IsPeriod[x], EMA4, 0, MODE_EMA, PRICE_CLOSE, 0)){ WriteText (del + EMAFLAT + "4", CharToStr(238), "Wingdings", OrangeRed, EMAtX[x], 45, "\n", 11, 2, ANCHOR_CENTER, FALSE); } } WriteText (del + "EMA1", "EMA" + IntegerToString(EMA1), "Arial", Orange, 205, 86, "\n", 9, 2, ANCHOR_LEFT_LOWER, FALSE); WriteText (del + "EMA2", "EMA" + IntegerToString(EMA2), "Arial", Orange, 205, 70, "\n", 9, 2, ANCHOR_LEFT_LOWER, FALSE); WriteText (del + "EMA3", "EMA" + IntegerToString(EMA3), "Arial", Orange, 205, 54, "\n", 9, 2, ANCHOR_LEFT_LOWER, FALSE); WriteText (del + "EMA4", "EMA" + IntegerToString(EMA4), "Arial", Orange, 205, 38, "\n", 9, 2, ANCHOR_LEFT_LOWER, FALSE); return(0); } void DrawObject(string name, color backcolor, int xdistance, int ydistance, int xsize, int ysize, color bordercolor, string tooltip, int objback, int corner) { if (ObjectFind(name)<0) ObjectCreate(0, name, OBJ_RECTANGLE_LABEL, 0, 0, 0, 0); ObjectSetInteger (0, name, OBJPROP_BGCOLOR , backcolor); ObjectSetInteger (0, name, OBJPROP_XDISTANCE , xdistance); ObjectSetInteger (0, name, OBJPROP_YDISTANCE , ydistance); ObjectSetInteger (0, name, OBJPROP_XSIZE , xsize); ObjectSetInteger (0, name, OBJPROP_YSIZE , ysize); ObjectSetInteger (0, name, OBJPROP_COLOR , bordercolor); ObjectSetInteger (0, name, OBJPROP_BORDER_TYPE , BORDER_FLAT); ObjectSetString (0, name, OBJPROP_TOOLTIP , tooltip); ObjectSetInteger (0, name, OBJPROP_BACK , objback); ObjectSetInteger (0, name, OBJPROP_CORNER , corner); } void WriteText(string name, string text, string fontName, color Color, int xDistance, int yDistance, string tooltip, int fontSize, int corner, int anchor, int objBack) { if (ObjectFind(name)<0) ObjectCreate(name, OBJ_LABEL, 0, 0, 0); ObjectSetText (name, text, fontSize, fontName); ObjectSet (name, OBJPROP_COLOR , Color); ObjectSet (name, OBJPROP_XDISTANCE , xDistance); ObjectSet (name, OBJPROP_YDISTANCE , yDistance); ObjectSet (name, OBJPROP_CORNER , corner); ObjectSet (name, OBJPROP_ANCHOR , anchor); ObjectSet (name, OBJPROP_FONTSIZE , fontSize); ObjectSet (name, OBJPROP_BACK , objBack); ObjectSetInteger (0, name, OBJPROP_HIDDEN , TRUE); ObjectSetInteger (0, name, OBJPROP_SELECTABLE , FALSE); ObjectSetString (0, name, OBJPROP_TOOLTIP , tooltip); }
OK, I found the problem. As you said I was creating too much Arrows instead of creating one and using it for other if else parameters.
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| mrrDboard(Mine).mq4 | //| Copyright 2020, Mr-Roma | //| https://www.forexfactory.com/mr-roma | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ #property copyright "Copyright 2020, Mr-Roma" #property link "https://www.forexfactory.com/mr-roma" #property version "1.00" #property strict #property indicator_chart_window double pnt; string del = "+"; ////////////// Technical Indicators sinput string ___Indicators___ = "- Set Parameters For Indicators -"; sinput string MovingAverage___ = "> EMA Parameters"; extern int EMA1 = 14; extern int EMA2 = 50; extern int EMA3 = 100; extern int EMA4 = 200; sinput string STOCH___ = "> Stochastic Parameters"; extern int StochasticK = 9; extern int StochasticD = 6; extern int StochasticS = 3; sinput string MACD___ = "> MACD Parameters"; extern int MacdFast = 12; extern int MacdSlow = 26; extern int MacdSignal = 9; sinput string RSI___ = "> RSI Parameters"; extern int RSIPeriod = 14; int IsPeriod [7] ={5,15,30,60,240,1440,10080}; int EMAtX [7] ={285, 315, 350, 380, 405, 430, 455}; string EMATi [7] ={"M5", "M15", "M30", "H1", "H4", "D1", "W1"}; int EMA1A [7] ={285, 315, 350, 380, 405, 430, 459}; int EMA2A [7] ={285, 315, 350, 380, 405, 430, 455}; int EMA3A [7] ={285, 315, 350, 380, 405, 430, 455}; int EMA4A [7] ={285, 315, 350, 380, 405, 430, 455}; //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Custom indicator initialization function | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ int init() { //--- return(0); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Custom indicator iteration function | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ int deinit() { ObjectsDeleteAll(0,del); return(0); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ int start() { ///////////////////// - Profit Tracker - DrawObject (del + "ProfitTracker_Back", Black, 203, 122, 270, 121, LightGray, "\n", FALSE, 2); string EMATitle, EMACandleCros; for(int x = 0; x < 7; x ++) { EMATitle = "EMATitle" + IntegerToString(x); EMACandleCros = "EMACandleCross_" + IntegerToString(x) + "_"; WriteText (del + EMATitle, EMATi[x], "Arial", White, EMAtX[x], 112, "\n", 9, 2, ANCHOR_CENTER, FALSE); /////////// EMA1 Parameters if(iClose(Symbol(),IsPeriod[x],1) > iMA(Symbol(), IsPeriod[x], EMA1, 0, MODE_EMA, PRICE_CLOSE, 0)){ WriteText (del + EMACandleCros + "1", CharToStr(233), "Wingdings", Lime, EMAtX[x], 95, "\n", 10, 2, ANCHOR_CENTER, FALSE); } else if(iClose(Symbol(),IsPeriod[x],1) < iMA(Symbol(), IsPeriod[x], EMA1, 0, MODE_EMA, PRICE_CLOSE, 0) && iClose(Symbol(),IsPeriod[x],0) > iMA(Symbol(), IsPeriod[x], EMA1, 0, MODE_EMA, PRICE_CLOSE, 0)){ WriteText (del + EMACandleCros + "1", CharToStr(236), "Wingdings", Green, EMAtX[x], 92, "\n", 11, 2, ANCHOR_CENTER, FALSE); } else if(iClose(Symbol(),IsPeriod[x],1) < iMA(Symbol(), IsPeriod[x], EMA1, 0, MODE_EMA, PRICE_CLOSE, 0)){ WriteText (del + EMACandleCros + "1", CharToStr(234), "Wingdings", Red, EMAtX[x], 92, "\n", 10, 2, ANCHOR_CENTER, FALSE); } else if(iClose(Symbol(),IsPeriod[x],1) > iMA(Symbol(), IsPeriod[x], EMA1, 0, MODE_EMA, PRICE_CLOSE, 0) && iClose(Symbol(),IsPeriod[x],0) < iMA(Symbol(), IsPeriod[x], EMA1, 0, MODE_EMA, PRICE_CLOSE, 0)){ WriteText (del + EMACandleCros + "1", CharToStr(238), "Wingdings", OrangeRed, EMAtX[x], 92, "\n", 11, 2, ANCHOR_CENTER, FALSE); } /////////// EMA2 Parameters if(iClose(Symbol(),IsPeriod[x],1) > iMA(Symbol(), IsPeriod[x], EMA2, 0, MODE_EMA, PRICE_CLOSE, 0)){ WriteText (del + EMACandleCros + "2" + IntegerToString(x), CharToStr(233), "Wingdings", Lime, EMAtX[x], 79, "\n", 10, 2, ANCHOR_CENTER, FALSE); } else if(iClose(Symbol(),IsPeriod[x],1) < iMA(Symbol(), IsPeriod[x], EMA2, 0, MODE_EMA, PRICE_CLOSE, 0) && iClose(Symbol(),IsPeriod[x],0) > iMA(Symbol(), IsPeriod[x], EMA2, 0, MODE_EMA, PRICE_CLOSE, 0)){ WriteText (del + EMACandleCros + "2", CharToStr(236), "Wingdings", Green, EMAtX[x], 76, "\n", 11, 2, ANCHOR_CENTER, FALSE); } else if(iClose(Symbol(),IsPeriod[x],1) < iMA(Symbol(), IsPeriod[x], EMA2, 0, MODE_EMA, PRICE_CLOSE, 0)){ WriteText (del + EMACandleCros + "2", CharToStr(234), "Wingdings", Red, EMAtX[x], 76, "\n", 10, 2, ANCHOR_CENTER, FALSE); } else if(iClose(Symbol(),IsPeriod[x],1) > iMA(Symbol(), IsPeriod[x], EMA2, 0, MODE_EMA, PRICE_CLOSE, 0) && iClose(Symbol(),IsPeriod[x],0) < iMA(Symbol(), IsPeriod[x], EMA2, 0, MODE_EMA, PRICE_CLOSE, 0)){ WriteText (del + EMACandleCros + "2", CharToStr(238), "Wingdings", OrangeRed, EMAtX[x], 76, "\n", 11, 2, ANCHOR_CENTER, FALSE); } /////////// EMA3 Parameters if(iClose(Symbol(),IsPeriod[x],1) > iMA(Symbol(), IsPeriod[x], EMA3, 0, MODE_EMA, PRICE_CLOSE, 0)){ WriteText (del + EMACandleCros + "3" + IntegerToString(x), CharToStr(233), "Wingdings", Lime, EMAtX[x], 63, "\n", 10, 2, ANCHOR_CENTER, FALSE); } else if(iClose(Symbol(),IsPeriod[x],1) < iMA(Symbol(), IsPeriod[x], EMA3, 0, MODE_EMA, PRICE_CLOSE, 0) && iClose(Symbol(),IsPeriod[x],0) > iMA(Symbol(), IsPeriod[x], EMA3, 0, MODE_EMA, PRICE_CLOSE, 0)){ WriteText (del + EMACandleCros + "3", CharToStr(236), "Wingdings", Green, EMAtX[x], 60, "\n", 11, 2, ANCHOR_CENTER, FALSE); } else if(iClose(Symbol(),IsPeriod[x],1) < iMA(Symbol(), IsPeriod[x], EMA3, 0, MODE_EMA, PRICE_CLOSE, 0)){ WriteText (del + EMACandleCros + "3", CharToStr(234), "Wingdings", Red, EMAtX[x], 60, "\n", 10, 2, ANCHOR_CENTER, FALSE); } else if(iClose(Symbol(),IsPeriod[x],1) > iMA(Symbol(), IsPeriod[x], EMA3, 0, MODE_EMA, PRICE_CLOSE, 0) && iClose(Symbol(),IsPeriod[x],0) < iMA(Symbol(), IsPeriod[x], EMA3, 0, MODE_EMA, PRICE_CLOSE, 0)){ WriteText (del + EMACandleCros + "3", CharToStr(238), "Wingdings", OrangeRed, EMAtX[x], 60, "\n", 11, 2, ANCHOR_CENTER, FALSE); } /////////// EMA4 Parameters if(iClose(Symbol(),IsPeriod[x],1) > iMA(Symbol(), IsPeriod[x], EMA4, 0, MODE_EMA, PRICE_CLOSE, 0)){ WriteText (del + EMACandleCros + "4" + IntegerToString(x), CharToStr(233), "Wingdings", Lime, EMAtX[x], 48, "\n", 10, 2, ANCHOR_CENTER, FALSE); } else if(iClose(Symbol(),IsPeriod[x],1) < iMA(Symbol(), IsPeriod[x], EMA4, 0, MODE_EMA, PRICE_CLOSE, 0) && iClose(Symbol(),IsPeriod[x],0) > iMA(Symbol(), IsPeriod[x], EMA4, 0, MODE_EMA, PRICE_CLOSE, 0)){ WriteText (del + EMACandleCros + "4", CharToStr(236), "Wingdings", Green, EMAtX[x], 45, "\n", 11, 2, ANCHOR_CENTER, FALSE); } else if(iClose(Symbol(),IsPeriod[x],1) < iMA(Symbol(), IsPeriod[x], EMA2, 0, MODE_EMA, PRICE_CLOSE, 0)){ WriteText (del + EMACandleCros + "4", CharToStr(234), "Wingdings", Red, EMAtX[x], 45, "\n", 10, 2, ANCHOR_CENTER, FALSE); } else if(iClose(Symbol(),IsPeriod[x],1) > iMA(Symbol(), IsPeriod[x], EMA4, 0, MODE_EMA, PRICE_CLOSE, 0) && iClose(Symbol(),IsPeriod[x],0) < iMA(Symbol(), IsPeriod[x], EMA4, 0, MODE_EMA, PRICE_CLOSE, 0)){ WriteText (del + EMACandleCros + "4", CharToStr(238), "Wingdings", OrangeRed, EMAtX[x], 45, "\n", 11, 2, ANCHOR_CENTER, FALSE); } } WriteText (del + "EMA1", "EMA (" + IntegerToString(EMA1) + ")", "Arial", Orange, 205, 86, "\n", 9, 2, ANCHOR_LEFT_LOWER, FALSE); WriteText (del + "EMA2", "EMA (" + IntegerToString(EMA2) + ")", "Arial", Orange, 205, 70, "\n", 9, 2, ANCHOR_LEFT_LOWER, FALSE); WriteText (del + "EMA3", "EMA (" + IntegerToString(EMA3) + ")", "Arial", Orange, 205, 54, "\n", 9, 2, ANCHOR_LEFT_LOWER, FALSE); WriteText (del + "EMA4", "EMA (" + IntegerToString(EMA4) + ")", "Arial", Orange, 205, 38, "\n", 9, 2, ANCHOR_LEFT_LOWER, FALSE); /* WriteText (del + "trddt", "EMA200", "Arial", Orange, 205, 88, "\n", 8, 2, ANCHOR_LEFT_LOWER, FALSE); WriteText (del + "trddts", CharToStr(233), "Wingdings", White, 453, 88, "\n", 10, 2, ANCHOR_CENTER, FALSE); WriteText (del + "trddtrs", CharToStr(234), "Wingdings", White, 428, 88, "\n", 10, 2, ANCHOR_CENTER, FALSE); WriteText (del + "trddtrs1", CharToStr(235), "Wingdings", White, 403, 88, "\n", 10, 2, ANCHOR_CENTER, FALSE); WriteText (del + "trddtrs2", CharToStr(236), "Wingdings", White, 378, 88, "\n", 10, 2, ANCHOR_CENTER, FALSE); WriteText (del + "trddtrs3", CharToStr(237), "Wingdings", White, 353, 88, "\n", 10, 2, ANCHOR_CENTER, FALSE); WriteText (del + "trddtrs4", CharToStr(238), "Wingdings", White, 328, 88, "\n", 10, 2, ANCHOR_CENTER, FALSE); */ return(0); } void DrawObject(string name, color backcolor, int xdistance, int ydistance, int xsize, int ysize, color bordercolor, string tooltip, int objback, int corner) { if (ObjectFind(name)<0) ObjectCreate(0, name, OBJ_RECTANGLE_LABEL, 0, 0, 0, 0); ObjectSetInteger (0, name, OBJPROP_BGCOLOR , backcolor); ObjectSetInteger (0, name, OBJPROP_XDISTANCE , xdistance); ObjectSetInteger (0, name, OBJPROP_YDISTANCE , ydistance); ObjectSetInteger (0, name, OBJPROP_XSIZE , xsize); ObjectSetInteger (0, name, OBJPROP_YSIZE , ysize); ObjectSetInteger (0, name, OBJPROP_COLOR , bordercolor); ObjectSetInteger (0, name, OBJPROP_BORDER_TYPE , BORDER_FLAT); ObjectSetString (0, name, OBJPROP_TOOLTIP , tooltip); ObjectSetInteger (0, name, OBJPROP_BACK , objback); ObjectSetInteger (0, name, OBJPROP_CORNER , corner); } void WriteText(string name, string text, string fontName, color Color, int xDistance, int yDistance, string tooltip, int fontSize, int corner, int anchor, int objBack) { if (ObjectFind(name)<0) ObjectCreate(name, OBJ_LABEL, 0, 0, 0); ObjectSetText (name, text, fontSize, fontName); ObjectSet (name, OBJPROP_COLOR , Color); ObjectSet (name, OBJPROP_XDISTANCE , xDistance); ObjectSet (name, OBJPROP_YDISTANCE , yDistance); ObjectSet (name, OBJPROP_CORNER , corner); ObjectSet (name, OBJPROP_ANCHOR , anchor); ObjectSet (name, OBJPROP_FONTSIZE , fontSize); ObjectSet (name, OBJPROP_BACK , objBack); ObjectSetInteger (0, name, OBJPROP_HIDDEN , TRUE); ObjectSetInteger (0, name, OBJPROP_SELECTABLE , FALSE); ObjectSetString (0, name, OBJPROP_TOOLTIP , tooltip); }
Thanks for your help.
Hmm, it still overlaps when new candle opens ...
In this case it is not needed to keep creating new objects.
You can simply modify the ones that are already there.
ObjectSetString(.... OBJ_TEXT
See here
Or you can use the standard functions.
This one uses price and time coordinates but it gives an example on assigning a new arrow to an existing object.
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Create the arrow | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ bool ArrowCreate(const long chart_ID=0, // chart's ID const string name="Arrow", // arrow name const int sub_window=0, // subwindow index datetime time=0, // anchor point time double price=0, // anchor point price const uchar arrow_code=252, // arrow code const ENUM_ARROW_ANCHOR anchor=ANCHOR_BOTTOM, // anchor point position const color clr=clrRed, // arrow color const ENUM_LINE_STYLE style=STYLE_SOLID, // border line style const int width=3, // arrow size const bool back=false, // in the background const bool selection=true, // highlight to move const bool hidden=true, // hidden in the object list const long z_order=0) // priority for mouse click { //--- set anchor point coordinates if they are not set ChangeArrowEmptyPoint(time,price); //--- reset the error value ResetLastError(); //--- create an arrow if(!ObjectCreate(chart_ID,name,OBJ_ARROW,sub_window,time,price)) { Print(__FUNCTION__, ": failed to create an arrow! Error code = ",GetLastError()); return(false); } //--- set the arrow code ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_ARROWCODE,arrow_code); //--- set anchor type ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_ANCHOR,anchor); //--- set the arrow color ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_COLOR,clr); //--- set the border line style ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_STYLE,style); //--- set the arrow's size ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_WIDTH,width); //--- display in the foreground (false) or background (true) ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_BACK,back); //--- enable (true) or disable (false) the mode of moving the arrow by mouse //--- when creating a graphical object using ObjectCreate function, the object cannot be //--- highlighted and moved by default. Inside this method, selection parameter //--- is true by default making it possible to highlight and move the object ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_SELECTABLE,selection); ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_SELECTED,selection); //--- hide (true) or display (false) graphical object name in the object list ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_HIDDEN,hidden); //--- set the priority for receiving the event of a mouse click in the chart ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_ZORDER,z_order); //--- successful execution return(true); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Change the arrow code | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ bool ArrowCodeChange(const long chart_ID=0, // chart's ID const string name="Arrow", // object name const uchar code=252) // arrow code { //--- reset the error value ResetLastError(); //--- change the arrow code if(!ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_ARROWCODE,code)) { Print(__FUNCTION__, ": failed to change the arrow code! Error code = ",GetLastError()); return(false); } //--- successful execution return(true); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
Documentation on MQL5: Constants, Enumerations and Structures / Named Constants / Predefined Macro Substitutions
- www.mql5.com
//| Expert initialization function | //| Expert deinitialization function | //| Expert tick function | //| test1 |...
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What I'm doing wrong? When text or arrow (Wingdings) is changing, it overlaps to last one like on picture.
You can see it on first arrow. Code is simple ..