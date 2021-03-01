PayPal Withdrawal Not Available at the moment - page 3
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
they say its coming but its not
we have a big problem here
depositing or withdraw funds is harder now
its time to change payment method and add skrill and perfectmoney and payeer
use the Russian tools
It's back friends. I got a reply from the service desk that there was some technical difficulty and now it is working. I confirmed that paypal is back.
Thank you but gone again.
Thank you but gone again.
Withdrawal?
Because this thread is about withdrawal (this thread is not about to deposit).
I have paypal for withdrawal:
Withdrawal?
Because this thread is about withdrawal (this thread is not about to deposit).
I have paypal for withdrawal:
But not for topping up your account with MQ to pay signals and products - correct?
:(
Maybe this has to do with (changed by Law/Paypal?) conditions on a payment revocation?
MQ would have to set it up that the purchased product no longer works after a revocation. I don't think this works with the current solution, which binds the 'permission to operate' locally to the PC.
But this is only my guess.
Do we have any more news on PayPal yet? Thanks a lot.
PayPal for withrawal is working at the moment.
But not sure about depositing with PayPal though.