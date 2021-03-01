PayPal Withdrawal Not Available at the moment - page 3

Great It's working, I almost fainted
 
It's back friends.  I got a reply from the service desk that there was some technical difficulty and now it is working.  I confirmed that paypal is back.
 
Yes. All ok.  
 
its not coming back 
they say its coming  but its not  
we have a big problem here 
depositing  or withdraw  funds  is harder now 
its time to change  payment method    and add skrill and perfectmoney  and payeer  
use the Russian tools  
 
Vic:
Thank you but gone again. 

 
Withdrawal?
Because this thread is about withdrawal (this thread is not about to deposit).

I have paypal for withdrawal:

 
But not for topping up your account with MQ to pay signals and products - correct?

:(

Maybe this has to do with (changed by Law/Paypal?) conditions on a payment revocation?

MQ would have to set it up that the purchased product no longer works after a revocation. I don't think this works with the current solution, which binds the 'permission to operate' locally to the PC.

But this is only my guess.

Do we have any more news on PayPal yet? Thanks a lot.
 
Bendict Wellstood:
Do we have any more news on PayPal yet? Thanks a lot.


PayPal for withrawal is working at the moment.

But not sure about depositing with PayPal though.

 
