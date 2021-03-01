PayPal Withdrawal Not Available at the moment - page 2
So you can use the PayPal withdrawal from your seller's account now ?
No I cannot. But I am curious if the paypal option disappeared only for those that haven't registered as official sellers or if paypal disappeared for everyone, including registered sellers that went through the id verification process. In other words, if you are a registered seller that went through the id process, has paypal disappeared for you also?
Me too, PayPal isn't available for withdrawal.
I checked your profile and I believe you are a registered seller that went through the id process yet paypal disappeared for you also. Thanks for responding and letting us know. How are you able to withdrawl funds now?
I don't know, just wait for the MQL5 admin. The admin should tell us before disappearing, but they didn't. It's not good.
I contacted my bank to find out the possibility of using Visa Withdrawal.
They did not even understand how they can receive international money using Visa Card.
why show mql5 withdrew fund page visa Mastercard? i am longer time try it same error...............
Bank cards payment system has rejected the withdrawal operation. Please contact the bank that issued your card for details.
Any of you which had paypal disappear registered as sellers? they require you to provide id. I am curious if the paypal option disappeared only for those that haven't registered as official sellers or if paypal disappeared for everyone, including registered sellers that went through the id verification process. thank you for response
Seller here. The option to withdraw money via PayPal has disappeared. The option to withdraw money to VISA debit card fails. I notified Metaquotes of the problem and await their reply.
PayPal Available now thank you Support Team