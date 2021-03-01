PayPal Withdrawal Not Available at the moment - page 2

Me too,  PayPal isn't available  for withdrawal.
 
Young Ho Seo:

So you can use the PayPal withdrawal from your seller's  account now ?

No I cannot.  But I am curious if the paypal  option disappeared only for those that haven't registered as official sellers or if paypal disappeared for everyone, including registered sellers that went through the id verification process.  In other words, if you are a registered seller that went through the id process, has paypal disappeared for you also?

 
Biantoro Kunarto:
I checked your profile and I believe you are a registered seller that went through the id process yet paypal disappeared for you also.  Thanks for responding and letting us know.  How are you able to withdrawl funds now?
 
Victor Carrion :
I don't know, just wait for the MQL5 admin. The admin should tell us before disappearing, but they didn't. It's not good.

 

I contacted my bank to find out the possibility of using Visa Withdrawal.

They did not even understand how they can receive international money using Visa Card.

 
Young Ho Seo:

Yeah none of my visa cards worked either.  idea:  I wonder if it would work with a visa prepaid reload card.  These cards can normally be reloaded with cash at grocery stores so by default they are open to accept deposits.It costs like $4 to activate and $4 to reload them which is horrible but if you have $400 sitting in mql5 it would be worth the $8. I wonder if we could do the visa withdrawl to one of these prepaid cards.
 

why show mql5 withdrew fund page visa Mastercard? i am longer time try it same error...............

Bank cards payment system has rejected the withdrawal operation. Please contact the bank that issued your card for details.

 
Victor Carrion:
Any of you which had paypal disappear registered as sellers?  they require you to provide id. I am curious if the paypal  option disappeared only for those that haven't registered as official sellers or if paypal disappeared for everyone, including registered sellers that went through the id verification process.  thank you for response

Seller here. The option to withdraw money via PayPal has disappeared. The option to withdraw money to VISA debit card fails. I notified Metaquotes of the problem and await their reply.

 


PayPal Available  now thank you   Support Team

 
Working now :-)
