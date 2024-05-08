EA not working after migrating to VPS. - page 2
I hope someone corrects me if i'm wrong... but i believe if these options are checked, then migrating to VPS triggers it and will stop the EA's.
Any thoughts?
No, these settings are only have a meaning locally, it will not be any change of account or profile on your MQL5 VPS environment.
I don't think you've ticked the: Enable realtime signal subscription, in Signals tab, before you synchronized with your MQL5 VPS.
Follow these instructions.
How to Subscribe to MT4 Signal
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/189731 (MT4)
Post a screenshot of your local MT4 Signals tab, before the synchronization with your MQL5 VPS.
You are not using a Mac by any chance, because Signals are not available in Macs.
Hey
1. enabled;:
2: Synced:
3. Journal of MTt4 see it synced. I removed EA last night so it was pure signal only . Did not open trades again
4
4>After syncing Signal enabled removed itself as it should because it was migrate
5. VPS journal after hitting sync
Done this 500X got the same message anyway :P
I will wait again then i show you the message..
It does not open trades
I have installed different MT4 added the account done the same as above yesterday and result is the same.
I am using Win platform not Mac.
thank you
Regards Pavol
It does not open trades...
For now - you should check VPS journal/logs, because all the information related to oipenning trades, not openning trades, why not open, lot size (and why this lot size) should be written in VPS journal.
Besides, the information about sucessful synchronization should be written in VPS journal too (two log files).
Hey Sergey
When i filter keywords on their own "trade" "signal" "lot" "buy" "sell" "error" i only get the message i showed you earlier and the message repeat itself every hour when i close MT4
If i leave the MT4 open the message will not come up.. After i close it in hour later the message will display when i pull the log from VPS.
I even removed EA yesterday to see if trades would open or the message will stop displaying but did not. instead i get this message all the time.
2020.12.11 08:02:49.922 '738048': 0 charts, 0 EAs, 0 custom indicators, signal not enabled, not connected to trade server
I can PM username passwords you can see yourself
thank you
Regards Pavol
2020.12.11 08:02:49.922 '738048': 0 charts, 0 EAs, 0 custom indicators, signal not enabled, not connected to trade server
I do not know which trading account you are using .. demo? did you connect Metatrader to trading account before synchronization? your MQL5 VPS subscription is for this your trading account? You can check here about trading account and the trading server (in case the broker changed the name of the server): https://www.mql5.com/en/vps/subscriptions
And post (attach) VPS journal/logs here as the *.txt file (two logs, means - two files).
Post a MQL5 VPS Journal screenshot, at the time of the signal migration, the part you posted is meaningless.
We want to see the part where it writes for the signal subscription details.