how to trade U.S. equity and options?
I've searched Google and this forum but found no straightforward answer to this question.
It seems like some U.S. stocks can be traded with CFD only.
It seems like there's a IB plugin to use but it doesn't look like historical data is provided to backtest. Has someone ever tried it with success?
I simply couldn't find how to trade U.S. stock options.
Anybody here successfully used MT 5 to backtest his strategy and traded on U.S. equity and options?
There few Brokers offers to trade U.S stocks on CFD and Non-CFD base on MT5 (Depend on Broker how many products they offers)
I have downloaded MT5 but can't see stock CFDs / Stocks, how do I install? Kindly help.
I attach a screenshot for reference.
Thank you
Any symbol (CFDs/Stocks for example) is related to the broker: one broker is proposing some symbol to trade, the other broker - not.
read this thread for more information: How do I add a stock symbol to MT5?
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
How do I add a stock symbol to MT5?
Sergey Golubev, 2020.10.12 14:26
If you did not find the symbol you want to trade (or the broker does not allow to trade some symbol) so you can find the other broker (because the symbols are related to the brokers).
----------------
Everything is descrived on the manual here:
MetaTrader 5 Help - Trading Platform — User Manual
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
How do I add a subscription to the metatrader demo?
Sergey Golubev, 2020.10.12 11:09
The other example:
there are some articles in Forbes about Invesco Trust (this article).
So, I found the broker which is proposing this Invesco Trust for trading:
- 2020.10.12
- www.mql5.com
It depend from which broker you download MT5
MT5 is platform, only broker aggregate with different products
