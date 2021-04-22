New MetaTrader 5 platform build 2715: General improvements - page 2

Need trailing stoploss option in mobile mt5 platform
 
Need trailing stoploss option in mobile mt5 platform

There isn't one.

 
You would see your cell phone battery melt as well as your data plan.
 

Great work, keep it up

I have a suggestion  to add option that let traders to use trailing stop after take profit level that will help so much manual trading.

It may be a square button for select that option in Trailing Stop custom window.

regards,

 

Hi,

I have a suggestion to facilitate the process of controlling the size of the indicator windows that are added separately from the chart, so that when pressing the Control button and dragging up or down, all indicator windows are enlarged or minimized in the same proportion

I hope you receive my suggestions welcome

Thank you for providing an easy and enjoyable trading journey for many traders around the world

 

Hi,

I have a suggestion to facilitate the process of Analysis on the chart so that an option is added that hides and shows all objects on the chart, and that option may be putted in the Objects list .

SO we can hide some objects by choose them one by one OR a button that hides all objects at once.

Regards,

 

I'd like to know if there is a way to actually use the Option Board. 
Since 2019 I never found a single broker that activate this feature. Any advice? 


Thanks 

 
mt5 opening after three to four minutes automatically shatdown.
how is this error fix? I am using the latest version
 
how is this error fix? I am using the latest version

Check the folder C:\Users\user name\AppData\Roaming\MetaQuotes\Crashes

