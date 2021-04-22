New MetaTrader 5 platform build 2715: General improvements - page 3

Vladimir Karputov:

Check the folder C:\Users\user name\AppData\Roaming\MetaQuotes\Crashes

thank you reply Nothing to see


 
Chalin Saranga Jayathilake:
mt5 opening after three to four minutes automatically shatdown.
how is this error fix? I am using the latest version

I look forward to an answer to this question

 
Check the log file ("Log" tab) of the terminal.

 
This shows.What to do with this

 
Check this option: close the terminal, download the installation file (link at the bottom of the forum) and reinstall the terminal to the folder (over the old terminal).

 
Thank you very much.

I updated to New version This bug has not come up yet

 
pls share with me old version download link,t is very difficult to find

hellow

 
read
 
thank Sergey i am downloaded it now check

 
I checked it out and the Mt5 automatically shuts off due to a live update.

Is active again from the beginning.

This is difficult because users often need to update their MT5 chart information

log file

update will be automatic Can we stop it?



