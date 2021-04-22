New MetaTrader 5 platform build 2715: General improvements - page 3
Check the folder C:\Users\user name\AppData\Roaming\MetaQuotes\Crashes
thank you reply Nothing to see
I look forward to an answer to this question
Check the log file ("Log" tab) of the terminal.
This shows.What to do with this
Check this option: close the terminal, download the installation file (link at the bottom of the forum) and reinstall the terminal to the folder (over the old terminal).
Thank you very much.
I updated to New version This bug has not come up yet
Check this option: close the terminal, download the installation file (link at the bottom of the forum) and reinstall the terminal to the folder (over the old terminal).
pls share with me old version download link,t is very difficult to find
hellow
read #8
thank Sergey i am downloaded it now check
I checked it out and the Mt5 automatically shuts off due to a live update.
Is active again from the beginning.
This is difficult because users often need to update their MT5 chart information
log file
update will be automatic Can we stop it?