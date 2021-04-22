New MetaTrader 5 platform build 2715: General improvements - page 4

Chalin Saranga Jayathilake: update will be automatic Can we stop it?

Officially: No!

Unofficially: Yes! (see the following post - https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/367445#comment_21894881)

MT5 Crashes Windows when optimizing and using local agents

This only happens on The latest Windows 10 20H2 build

When MAIN PC with MT5 and backtesting with SLAVE PC - all agents enabled after a few passes the MAIN PC - Freezes

The only option is to hold power button down until it shuts off.


The randomly after that first incident - you will get the Blue Screen of Death on the MAIN PC


This was the case for me 4 months ago. Last night I started a new computer with 20H2 version on it and exactly the same things happens.


It DOES NOT happen with any previous build of windows.

It is clearly a windows bug but if MQ5 TEAM could replicate it and look for reasons why - there could be another related bug


Just a warning for you guys backtesting with local agents on latest version of Windows - if you googled and found this post - please comment here so MT5 techs can look into it further.


I can copy that issue, at least partially. 

What terminal build do you use?

I only noticed problems with build 2860 and above and only with Windows 10.

Windows Server 2019 works without any problems. 

 

So finally we are some more who confirm this issue with Windows 10.

But, the title of this topic is confusing, I doubt that MQ will take into consideration this issue as long as we discuss about "New MetaTrader 5 platform build 2715"


 
wasted lot time now , shouldn't bugs like this be fixed quickly in such a popular software? At least a video file install industrial

 
i can't;s used mt5. 4m second auto shutdown

 
Uninstall and install MT5 again.

What windows version do you use?

I have no problem with new MT5 update.

 
i am used windows 10.i uninstalled and reinstalled the MT5 several times

 
I really don't know what is wrong, but the fact that happens only to you means that is something strange on your side/PC.

Maybe some anti-virus software or firewall is blocking MT5 and making it to crash/close.

Try to disable those one by one to see if something is causing this.

