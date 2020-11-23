MT5 feature request - Display chart datetime in local time

I would like to place a feature request to display chart datetime in local time (via GMT offset) similar to TradingView - see attached.

i.e. display datetime offset "cosmetic only", no other changes to indicators or expert advisor operating on underlying server/broker data.

QJ

Files:
TradingView.png  91 kb
 

You can use custom tool for that - there are a lot of clock tools in Codebase, for example: https://www.mql5.com/en/search#!keyword=clock&module=mql5_module_codebase

For example - this indicator: Clock - indicator for MetaTrader 5



QJTrader: I would like to place a feature request to display chart datetime in local time

  1. If you had used this, you would have found that it has been discussed numerous times.
        How can I search for indicators and other elements in this forum? - MQL5 programming forum 2017.05.28
        How To Ask Questions The Smart Way. 2004
          How To Interpret Answers.
              RTFM and STFW: How To Tell You've Seriously Screwed Up.

  2. Time zone - Trading Systems - MQL5 programming forum #2.1 2020.11.13

