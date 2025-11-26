Can i get a refund of my money after purchasing
Please guy is it possible to get a refund after PURCHASING?
There is no refund option for Market purchases, but you can cancel your purchase if you haven't activated the product within 7 days of your purchase.
You can get a refund for a signal subscription, if you cancel within 24 hours of your subscription.
If you cancel a MQL5 VPS subscription, the remaining VPS time will be credited to your MQL5 account as free minutes to be used in the future.
How to cancel ?
https://www.mql5.com/en/vps/subscriptions
I have cancelled an EA because I purchased a MT4 ea instead of MT5. The seller refunded me, but it is staying in my mQL5 wallet. Can't use it to purchase another EA, nor can I withdraw it. Can someone please help me?
This refund is coming to your MQL5 forum account/profile, and you can use this fund for the next purchase for example.
If you cancel the indicator purchase within 7 days, without having activated it, you will also get a refund.
No. I am unable to use it in the next purchase.
I have purchased several EAs after that and I have always paid the full amount that is shown as the cost of the EA. The wallet amount is never reduced from the purchasing amount when I am checking out.
How many hours I must wait
