Can i get a refund of my money after purchasing

Please guy is it possible to get a refund after PURCHASING?
 
Please guy is it possible to get a refund after PURCHASING?

There is no refund option for Market purchases, but you can cancel your purchase if you haven't activated the product within 7 days of your purchase.

You can get a refund for a signal subscription, if you cancel within 24 hours of your subscription.

If you cancel a MQL5 VPS subscription, the remaining VPS time will be credited to your MQL5 account as free minutes to be used in the future.

 
How to cancel ? 
 
How to cancel ? 

https://www.mql5.com/en/vps/subscriptions


 
I have cancelled an EA because I purchased a MT4 ea instead of MT5. The seller refunded me, but it is staying in my mQL5 wallet. Can't use it to purchase another EA, nor can I withdraw it. Can someone please help me?
 
If you cancel the indicator purchase within 7 days, without having activated it, you will also get a refund.
This refund is coming to your MQL5 forum account/profile, and you can use this fund for the next purchase for example.
 
Did you find a solution to this? 
I have the same issue. I purchased EA on wrong platform, got a refund, when I bought it the correct one, it didn't take out of my refunded balance and I can't withdraw it?
 
No. I am unable to use it in the next purchase.

I have purchased several EAs after that and I have always paid the full amount that is shown as the cost of the EA. The wallet amount is never reduced from the purchasing amount when I am checking out.

 
The users are usually paying from their MQL5 forum profile (from "wallet" for example).
How many hours I must wait 
 
How many hours I must wait 

