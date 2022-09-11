if the purchased EA is removed by the seller do i get a refund ?
but its not there at all
If you go in your purchases in your MT4/5 terminal, you will find it, as long as you are logged into your MQL5 account in MT4/5 >> Tools >> Options >> Community tab, with your fadi85 login and NOT your email or any other.
If you go in your purchases in your MT4/5 terminal, you will find it, as long as you are logged into your MQL5 account in MT4/5 >> Tools >> Options >> Community tab, with your fadi85 login and NOT your email or any other.
yes i know this, when i click the EA it takes me to a link saying that seller has removed the EA
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
The purchased tab is only showing the last two purchases
Alexey Petrov, 2021.01.19 11:17
Even if a Market product is removed from the showcase, those who already purchased it, can install it anytime from their MetaTrader terminal (Market \ Purchased section).
In case you don't see the product on the list of your purchases in the terminal, try the following:
- Close all your MetaTrader terminals
- Go to C:\Users\{user name}\AppData\Roaming\MetaQuotes\Terminal\Community
- Delete all files starting from mql4.market.* and mql5.market.*
- Open MetaTrader terminal
- Try to install product again
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if the purchased EA is removed by the seller do i get a refund ?
can someone help on this.
Thanks
Fahad