if the purchased EA is removed by the seller do i get a refund ?

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if the purchased EA is removed by the seller do i get a refund ?

can someone help on this.

Thanks

Fahad

 
Muhammad Fahad Ahmed Muhammad Mohiuddi:

if the purchased EA is removed by the seller do i get a refund ?

can someone help on this.

Thanks

Fahad

No, you don't get a refund, you can still install and use your purchased product as long as you have enough activations.

 
Eleni Anna Branou #:

No, you don't get a refund, you can still install and use your purchased product as long as you have enough activations.

but its not there at all

 
Muhammad Fahad Ahmed Muhammad Mohiuddi #:

but its not there at all

If you go in your purchases in your MT4/5 terminal, you will find it, as long as you are logged into your MQL5 account in MT4/5 >> Tools >> Options >> Community tab, with your fadi85 login and NOT your email or any other.




 
Eleni Anna Branou #:

If you go in your purchases in your MT4/5 terminal, you will find it, as long as you are logged into your MQL5 account in MT4/5 >> Tools >> Options >> Community tab, with your fadi85 login and NOT your email or any other.




yes i know this, when i click the EA it takes me to a link saying that seller has removed the EA

 

Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies

The purchased tab is only showing the last two purchases

Alexey Petrov, 2021.01.19 11:17

Even if a Market product is removed from the showcase, those who already purchased it, can install it anytime from their MetaTrader terminal (Market \ Purchased section).

In case you don't see the product on the list of your purchases in the terminal, try the following:

  1. Close all your MetaTrader terminals
  2. Go to C:\Users\{user name}\AppData\Roaming\MetaQuotes\Terminal\Community
  3. Delete all files starting from mql4.market.* and mql5.market.*
  4. Open MetaTrader terminal
  5. Try to install product again

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