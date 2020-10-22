Ping time on MQL VPS to Demo account is 233.06ms
There Problem in My Server mql5 In ( ms ) !!
- 2018.11.02
- www.mql5.com
read this thread about the ping:
There Problem in My Server mql5 In ( ms ) !!
I have read the thread that you suggested but I am still disappointed that I have paid $45 for a MQL VPS for three months and am getting a ping of 230+ ms
It is certainly NOT the rate that is implied from MQL VPS advertising.
That is VERY POOR service from a company that you represent
That is VERY POOR service from a company that you represent
This forum does not represent MQL5, the forum consists of MT4 and MT5 users. MQL5 admin may post in here from time to time, but mainly it is just us users.
That seems as though the VPS is not working at all.
Am I correct
I would have thought that if the VPS isn't working, then you wouldn't be able to see any ping time at all.
This is going from bad to worse.... What the hell am I paying $45 for????
The Ping time has just got WORSE.!!!
It has now gone from 233ms to 252ms...
Is there anyone from mql5 admin on this site.
When I try to contact mql5 through their contacts link, it just takes me to a bot.
This is going from bad to worse.... What the hell am I paying $45 for????
The Ping time has just got WORSE.!!!
It has now gone from 233ms to 252ms...
is it from Metatrader logs/journal?
or from MQL5 VPS journal?
because I think - it may be the ping to connect your home Metatrader to the broker's server (and it has nothing to do with VPS).
----------------
anyway, you can move your trading account from one VPS server to an other VPS server (for better ping) but once in a week only (read this page):
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/172120
- 2017.03.09
- www.mql5.com
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
You agree to website policy and terms of use
I have an MQL VPS account linked to a Demo account because I wanted to see the quality of the VPS
It is showing a speed of 233.06 ms
That seems as though the VPS is not working at all.
Am I correct