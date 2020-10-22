Ping time on MQL VPS to Demo account is 233.06ms

New comment
 

I have an MQL VPS account linked to a Demo account because I wanted to see the quality of the VPS

It is showing a speed of 233.06 ms




That seems as though the VPS is not working at all.

Am I correct

 
read this thread about the ping:

There Problem in My Server mql5 In ( ms ) !!
There Problem in My Server mql5 In ( ms ) !!
There Problem in My Server mql5 In ( ms ) !!
  • 2018.11.02
  • www.mql5.com
hello i Check my Server After My EA work until See fast do my order ( ms ) i show this happend , how that...
 
Sergey Golubev:
read this thread about the ping:

There Problem in My Server mql5 In ( ms ) !!

  I have read the thread that you suggested but I am still disappointed that I have paid $45 for a MQL VPS for three months and am getting a ping of  230+ ms

It is certainly NOT the rate that is implied from MQL VPS advertising.

That is VERY POOR service from a company that you represent

 
paradisepair:

That is VERY POOR service from a company that you represent

This forum does not represent MQL5, the forum consists of MT4 and MT5 users. MQL5 admin may post in here from time to time, but mainly it is just us users.

paradisepair:

That seems as though the VPS is not working at all.

Am I correct

I would have thought that if the VPS isn't working, then you wouldn't be able to see any ping time at all.

 

This is going from bad to worse.... What the hell am I paying $45 for????

The Ping time has just got WORSE.!!!

It has now gone from 233ms to 252ms...


 

Is there anyone from mql5 admin on this site.

When I try to contact mql5 through their contacts link, it just takes me to a bot.

 
paradisepair:

This is going from bad to worse.... What the hell am I paying $45 for????

The Ping time has just got WORSE.!!!

It has now gone from 233ms to 252ms...


is it from Metatrader logs/journal?
or from MQL5 VPS journal?
because I think - it may be the ping to connect your home Metatrader to the broker's server (and it has nothing to do with VPS).

----------------

anyway, you can move your trading account from one VPS server to an other VPS server (for better ping) but once in a week only (read this page):
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/172120

Move VPS from one MT4 trade account to another
Move VPS from one MT4 trade account to another
  • 2017.03.09
  • www.mql5.com
I have been testing using two demo accounts and two virtual servers at a cost of $10usd a month...
New comment