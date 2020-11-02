Edit box on chart

Hi,

I have created an indicator with displays and buttons that change variables, but now I want to create an edit button on the chart.

I have managed to get the button on the chart, but I can't seem to figure out how to get the entry (number) to transfer to my variable.

 //=====================Input button===================
 if (id == CHARTEVENT_OBJECT_ENDEDIT && sparam==name_inputbutton) {
       {
         ObjectSetString(0,"Basket",OBJPROP_TEXT,"InputBasket"); 
         Basket=StringToDouble("InputBasket");
          Print(ObjectGetString(0,"InputBasket",OBJPROP_TEXT)); //Prints OLD VALUE
   }}

the button displays and I can enter the number, but it doesn't pass to the variable "Basket"

I enter 10, the Print comes out correctly, but the chart keeps showing 0 and doesn't update the variable.

What am i doing wrong..

I even have included (#include <edit.mqh>)



void create_input(string inputbutton, int x_distance4, int y_distance4, int x_size4, int y_size4, color bcolor4, color tcolor4, string title4)
{
x_distance4=100;
y_distance4=150;
x_size4=200; // Equity Stop
y_size4=45;

    
    // input box  
   //string objName = "testbox";
   ObjectCreate(0, inputbutton, OBJ_EDIT, 0, 0, 0);
   ObjectSetInteger(0, inputbutton, OBJPROP_CORNER, cornerBut);
   ObjectSetInteger(0, inputbutton, OBJPROP_XDISTANCE, Buttonright+adj);
   ObjectSetInteger(0, inputbutton, OBJPROP_YDISTANCE, y_distance4+adjy+Buttondown);
   ObjectSetInteger(0, inputbutton, OBJPROP_XSIZE, x_size4);
   ObjectSetInteger(0, inputbutton, OBJPROP_YSIZE, y_size4);
   ObjectSetString(0, inputbutton, OBJPROP_TEXT, Basket);
   ObjectSetInteger(0, inputbutton, OBJPROP_FONTSIZE, 12);
   ObjectSetInteger(0, inputbutton, OBJPROP_ALIGN, ALIGN_CENTER);
   ObjectSetInteger(0, inputbutton, OBJPROP_READONLY, false);
   ObjectSetInteger(0, inputbutton, OBJPROP_COLOR, (color)ChartGetInteger(0, CHART_COLOR_BACKGROUND, 0));
   ObjectSetInteger(0, inputbutton, OBJPROP_BGCOLOR, (color)ChartGetInteger(0, CHART_COLOR_FOREGROUND, 0));
   ObjectSetInteger(0, inputbutton, OBJPROP_BORDER_COLOR,(color)ChartGetInteger(0, CHART_COLOR_BACKGROUND, 0));
   ObjectSetInteger(0, inputbutton, OBJPROP_BACK, false);
   ObjectSetInteger(0, inputbutton, OBJPROP_SELECTABLE, false);
   ObjectSetInteger(0, inputbutton, OBJPROP_SELECTED, false);
   ObjectSetInteger(0, inputbutton, OBJPROP_HIDDEN, false);

      
}  

HELP>  

  
Basket=StringToDouble("InputBasket");

https://www.mql5.com/en/docs/convert/stringtodouble

String containing a symbol representation of a number.


"InputBasket"

NAN = Not a Number.

Marco vd Heijden:

https://www.mql5.com/en/docs/convert/stringtodouble

String containing a symbol representation of a number.


NAN = Not a Number.

Not sure what you are saying..


Basket is a double variable.

I assume that the number entered in the box is text, that is why i am putting stringtodouble.


If that is incorrect, what should I be putting in the code:  and how do I pull it into the Basket variable?

thanks


ObjectSetDouble(0,Basket,OBJPROP_TEXT,"InputBasket"); ?
 

Please read the documentation.

Your string has to hold a double value for example "10.0" and not "InputBasket" that is not a number and can not be converted to a number.

Example:

string s = "10.0";

double d = StringToDouble(s);

Print(d);


ObjectSetDouble(0,"InputBasket",OBJPROP_TEXT,Basket);

This is wrong because this function set's a double not a text so use 

ObjectSetString( for OBJPROP_TEXT
ObjectSetString(0,"InputBasket",OBJPROP_TEXT,"12345");

Otherwise i would advice you to use the standard functions,

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ 
//| Create Edit object                                               | 
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ 
bool EditCreate(const long             chart_ID=0,               // chart's ID 
                const string           name="Edit",              // object name 
                const int              sub_window=0,             // subwindow index 
                const int              x=0,                      // X coordinate 
                const int              y=0,                      // Y coordinate 
                const int              width=50,                 // width 
                const int              height=18,                // height 
                const string           text="Text",              // text 
                const string           font="Arial",             // font 
                const int              font_size=10,             // font size 
                const ENUM_ALIGN_MODE  align=ALIGN_CENTER,       // alignment type 
                const bool             read_only=false,          // ability to edit 
                const ENUM_BASE_CORNER corner=CORNER_LEFT_UPPER, // chart corner for anchoring 
                const color            clr=clrBlack,             // text color 
                const color            back_clr=clrWhite,        // background color 
                const color            border_clr=clrNONE,       // border color 
                const bool             back=false,               // in the background 
                const bool             selection=false,          // highlight to move 
                const bool             hidden=true,              // hidden in the object list 
                const long             z_order=0)                // priority for mouse click 
  { 
//--- reset the error value 
   ResetLastError(); 
//--- create edit field 
   if(!ObjectCreate(chart_ID,name,OBJ_EDIT,sub_window,0,0)) 
     { 
      Print(__FUNCTION__, 
            ": failed to create \"Edit\" object! Error code = ",GetLastError()); 
      return(false); 
     } 
//--- set object coordinates 
   ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_XDISTANCE,x); 
   ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_YDISTANCE,y); 
//--- set object size 
   ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_XSIZE,width); 
   ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_YSIZE,height); 
//--- set the text 
   ObjectSetString(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_TEXT,text); 
//--- set text font 
   ObjectSetString(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_FONT,font); 
//--- set font size 
   ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_FONTSIZE,font_size); 
//--- set the type of text alignment in the object 
   ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_ALIGN,align); 
//--- enable (true) or cancel (false) read-only mode 
   ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_READONLY,read_only); 
//--- set the chart's corner, relative to which object coordinates are defined 
   ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_CORNER,corner); 
//--- set text color 
   ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_COLOR,clr); 
//--- set background color 
   ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_BGCOLOR,back_clr); 
//--- set border color 
   ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_BORDER_COLOR,border_clr); 
//--- display in the foreground (false) or background (true) 
   ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_BACK,back); 
//--- enable (true) or disable (false) the mode of moving the label by mouse 
   ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_SELECTABLE,selection); 
   ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_SELECTED,selection); 
//--- hide (true) or display (false) graphical object name in the object list 
   ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_HIDDEN,hidden); 
//--- set the priority for receiving the event of a mouse click in the chart 
   ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_ZORDER,z_order); 
//--- successful execution 
   return(true); 
  } 

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ 
//| Move Edit object                                                 | 
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ 
bool EditMove(const long   chart_ID=0,  // chart's ID 
              const string name="Edit", // object name 
              const int    x=0,         // X coordinate 
              const int    y=0)         // Y coordinate 
  { 
//--- reset the error value 
   ResetLastError(); 
//--- move the object 
   if(!ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_XDISTANCE,x)) 
     { 
      Print(__FUNCTION__, 
            ": failed to move X coordinate of the object! Error code = ",GetLastError()); 
      return(false); 
     } 
   if(!ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_YDISTANCE,y)) 
     { 
      Print(__FUNCTION__, 
            ": failed to move Y coordinate of the object! Error code = ",GetLastError()); 
      return(false); 
     } 
//--- successful execution 
   return(true); 
  } 

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ 
//| Resize Edit object                                               | 
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ 
bool EditChangeSize(const long   chart_ID=0,  // chart's ID 
                    const string name="Edit", // object name 
                    const int    width=0,     // width 
                    const int    height=0)    // height 
  { 
//--- reset the error value 
   ResetLastError(); 
//--- change the object size 
   if(!ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_XSIZE,width)) 
     { 
      Print(__FUNCTION__, 
            ": failed to change the object width! Error code = ",GetLastError()); 
      return(false); 
     } 
   if(!ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_YSIZE,height)) 
     { 
      Print(__FUNCTION__, 
            ": failed to change the object height! Error code = ",GetLastError()); 
      return(false); 
     } 
//--- successful execution 
   return(true); 
  } 

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ 
//| Change Edit object's text                                        | 
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ 
bool EditTextChange(const long   chart_ID=0,  // chart's ID 
                    const string name="Edit", // object name 
                    const string text="Text") // text 
  { 
//--- reset the error value 
   ResetLastError(); 
//--- change object text 
   if(!ObjectSetString(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_TEXT,text)) 
     { 
      Print(__FUNCTION__, 
            ": failed to change the text! Error code = ",GetLastError()); 
      return(false); 
     } 
//--- successful execution 
   return(true); 
  } 

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ 
//| Return Edit object text                                          | 
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ 
bool EditTextGet(string      &text,        // text 
                 const long   chart_ID=0,  // chart's ID 
                 const string name="Edit") // object name 
  { 
//--- reset the error value 
   ResetLastError(); 
//--- get object text 
   if(!ObjectGetString(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_TEXT,0,text)) 
     { 
      Print(__FUNCTION__, 
            ": failed to get the text! Error code = ",GetLastError()); 
      return(false); 
     } 
//--- successful execution 
   return(true); 
  } 

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ 
//| Delete Edit object                                               | 
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ 
bool EditDelete(const long   chart_ID=0,  // chart's ID 
                const string name="Edit") // object name 
  { 
//--- reset the error value 
   ResetLastError(); 
//--- delete the label 
   if(!ObjectDelete(chart_ID,name)) 
     { 
      Print(__FUNCTION__, 
            ": failed to delete \"Edit\" object! Error code = ",GetLastError()); 
      return(false); 
     } 
//--- successful execution 
   return(true); 
  } 
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
Marco vd Heijden:

Please read the documentation.

Your string has to hold a double value for example "10.0" and not "InputBasket" that is not a number and can not be converted to a number.

Example:

This is wrong because this function set's a double not a text so use 

Otherwise i would advice you to use the standard functions,

HI Marco,


thanks for your input,  I used your example of the standard function, which helps,

But now I can't get the input to show.. 

I added the following under the first section after return(true)

EditCreate(0,"Edit",0,x,y,width,height,"Text",font,font_size,align,read_only,corner,clr,back_clr,border_clr,back,selection,hidden,z_order);

Nothing shows on the chart.   

I did manage to get it up once, but now it doesn't work again, also It was stuck in the very corner, which I couldn't see it.. I changed the figures at the top eg x & y, but it wouldn't move.

I have looked at the links you sent me, but I can't find anything that looks like the above.


I don't get any errors, so I'm not sure what coding I have wrong..


Thanks in advance for all your help  :)

 

First off you have to check the object list to see if it exists.

Also you have to remove it first if you want to recreate it.

In your case you could try the following.

if(ObjectFind("Edit") < 0)
 {
  EditCreate(0,"Edit",0,200,200,200,200,"Text"); 
 }

Or for fast development.

ObjectDelete("Edit");

EditCreate(0,"Edit",0,200,200,200,200,"Text");

If you are trying to recreate an object that already exists it will throw 4200 Object already exists.

EditCreate(0,"Edit",0,200,200,200,200,"Text"); 
EditCreate(0,"Edit",0,200,200,200,200,"Text"); 
Print(GetLastError());
 
Marco vd Heijden:

First off you have to check the object list to see if it exists.

Also you have to remove it first if you want to recreate it.

In your case you could try the following.

Or for fast development.

If you are trying to recreate an object that already exists it will throw 4200 Object already exists.

HI Marco,


I am going completely crazy,

I updated the EA as you suggested above.  And the button shows up, but what I need it so be able to pull the number that I put in the box to my variable.


I have entered the following in the:

OnInit, OnChartEvent,   &  in the EditCreate, EditTextChange & EditTextGet (just above the return(true);


void OnChartEvent(const int id,
                  const long &lparam,
                  const double &dparam,
                  const string &sparam)
  {
  if (id == CHARTEVENT_OBJECT_ENDEDIT && sparam==name_inputbutton) {
       {
         ObjectDelete("Edit");
 
         EditCreate(0,"Edit",0,100,100,100,100,"Enter Basket");
            string s = "Edit";
            double d = StringToDouble(s);
            basket=d; 
   }}
   
   
  }

I can change the number in the box, but it doesn't transfer to the variable basket.


I even tried the following, thinking that the EditTextGet would pull the figure that I entered in the box.

The number in the box gets updated and the object, but it doesn't change the basket variable

if (id == CHARTEVENT_OBJECT_ENDEDIT && sparam==name_inputbutton) {
       {
         ObjectDelete("Edit");
 
         EditCreate(0,"Edit",0,100,100,100,100,"Enter Basket");
            string s;
            EditTextGet(s,0,"Edit");
            double d = StringToDouble(s);
            basket=d; 
   }}

Any suggestions???  

 

That is also in those standard calls that i posted above.

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ 
//| Return Edit object text                                          | 
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ 
bool EditTextGet(string      &text,        // text 
                 const long   chart_ID=0,  // chart's ID 
                 const string name="Edit") // object name 
  { 
//--- reset the error value 
   ResetLastError(); 
//--- get object text 
   if(!ObjectGetString(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_TEXT,0,text)) 
     { 
      Print(__FUNCTION__, 
            ": failed to get the text! Error code = ",GetLastError()); 
      return(false); 
     } 
//--- successful execution 
   return(true); 
  } 

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

And then you have to set the string on the basket object.

Don't forget to call ChartRedraw(); when you are done.

And try to post all of the relevant code because i don't see any basket.

I don't like guessing games.

if (id == CHARTEVENT_OBJECT_ENDEDIT && sparam==name_inputbutton) {
       {
         ObjectDelete("Edit");
 
         EditCreate(0,"Edit",0,100,100,100,100,"Enter Basket");
            string s;
            EditTextGet(s,0,"Edit");
            ObjectSetString(0,"Basket",OBJPROP_TEXT,s);
            ChartRedraw(); 
   }}
Hi Marco,

thanks for your help.

I tried a few other option as per your suggestion.  still no luck

I have attached a screen shot of the results, as you can see the object is created "Edit" and when I update the number in the box, it transfers to the Object list fine.

I have included the complete indicator coding.

(this is just the button..  I want to get this working before I try and bring the button into any other indicator..


Thanks again for you help.  :)

Button chart view

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//|                                                  buttoninput.mq4 |
//|                        Copyright 2019, MetaQuotes Software Corp. |
//|                                             https://www.mql5.com |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
#property copyright "Copyright 2019, MetaQuotes Software Corp."
#property link      "https://www.mql5.com"
#property version   "1.00"
#property strict
#property indicator_chart_window
double basket=10;
string name_inputbutton = "basket";
string s="nul";
double d;
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Custom indicator initialization function                         |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
int OnInit()
  {
 
  ObjectDelete("Edit");
   EditCreate(0,"Edit",0,100,100,100,100,"Enter Basket");
   ChartRedraw(); 
   text();
//---
   return(INIT_SUCCEEDED);
  }
 
double  ObjectGetDouble(
   long                            chart_id,          // chart identifier
   string                          name,              // object name
   ENUM_OBJECT_PROPERTY_DOUBLE     prop_id,           // property identifier
   int                             prop_modifier=0    // property modifier, if required
   );
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Custom indicator Text                       |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ 
void stats(string tname,string word,int fsize,string ftype,color tcolor,int posxy,int posx,int posy,int cnr)
  {
 //  TextSetFont( tname,20, FW_BOLD,1  );
   ObjectCreate(tname,OBJ_LABEL,0,0,0);
   ObjectSetText(tname,word,fsize,ftype,tcolor);
   ObjectSet(tname,OBJPROP_CORNER,1);
   ObjectSet(tname,OBJPROP_XDISTANCE,posx);
   ObjectSet(tname,OBJPROP_YDISTANCE,posy);
  }
  
void text()
  {
   string Mode=" ";
   int ipos=200;
   int fontS=12;
   double vbid    = MarketInfo(Symbol(), MODE_SPREAD);
   color InfoColor=clrWhite;
   int xpos=200;//Text Position
   int cnr=1;
   int row=30;
   string Font="Arial";
   stats("TXT","Basket: "+DoubleToString(basket,0),fontS,Font,clrAqua,ipos,xpos-1,row,cnr);

   stats("TXT1","s="+s+"   d="+DoubleToString(d,0),fontS,Font,clrAqua,ipos,xpos-1,row+20,cnr);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Custom indicator iteration function                              |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
int OnCalculate (const int rates_total,      // size of input time series 
                 const int prev_calculated,  // bars handled in previous call 
                 const datetime& time[],     // Time 
                 const double& open[],       // Open 
                 const double& high[],       // High 
                 const double& low[],        // Low 
                 const double& close[],      // Close 
                 const long& tick_volume[],  // Tick Volume 
                 const long& volume[],       // Real Volume 
                 const int& spread[]         // Spread 
   )
  {
//---
 
  
//--- return value of prev_calculated for next call
   return(rates_total);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Timer function                                                   |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void OnTimer()
  {
//---
//text();
  
 
  
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| ChartEvent function                                              |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void OnChartEvent(const int id,
                  const long &lparam,
                  const double &dparam,
                  const string &sparam)
  {
  if (id == CHARTEVENT_OBJECT_ENDEDIT && sparam==name_inputbutton) 
   {
       
        // ObjectDelete("Edit");
       //  EditCreate(0,"Edit",0,100,100,100,100,"Enter Basket");
         EditTextGet(s,0,"Edit");
        // ObjectGet("Edit",OBJ_EDIT);
       //  ObjectSetString(0,"Basketinput",OBJPROP_NAME,"Edit");
         ChartRedraw(); 
        //     text();
            
   }
   
   
  }
  
  bool IsNumeric(string text)
        {
         int length=StringLen(text);
         for(int i=0;i<length;i++)
           {
            int char1=StringGetChar(text,i);
            if((char1>47 && char1<58) || char1==46)
               continue;
            else
               return(false);
           }
         return(true);
        }  
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ 
//| Create Edit object                                               | 
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ 
bool EditCreate(const long             chart_ID=0,               // chart's ID 
                const string           name="Edit",              // object name 
                const int              sub_window=0,             // subwindow index 
                const int              x=100,                      // X coordinate 
                const int              y=100,                      // Y coordinate 
                const int              width=50,                 // width 
                const int              height=25,                // height 
                const string           text="Text",              // text 
                const string           font="Arial",             // font 
                const int              font_size=10,             // font size 
                const ENUM_ALIGN_MODE  align=ALIGN_CENTER,       // alignment type 
                const bool             read_only=false,          // ability to edit 
                const ENUM_BASE_CORNER corner=CORNER_LEFT_UPPER, // chart corner for anchoring 
                const color            clr=clrBlack,             // text color 
                const color            back_clr=clrWhite,        // background color 
                const color            border_clr=clrNONE,       // border color 
                const bool             back=false,               // in the background 
                const bool             selection=false,          // highlight to move 
                const bool             hidden=false,              // hidden in the object list 
                const long             z_order=0)                // priority for mouse click 
  { 
 
  
//--- reset the error value 
   ResetLastError(); 
//--- create edit field 
   if(!ObjectCreate(chart_ID,name,OBJ_EDIT,sub_window,0,0)) 
     { 
      Print(__FUNCTION__, 
            ": failed to create \"Edit\" object! Error code = ",GetLastError()); 
      return(false); 
     } 
//--- set object coordinates 
   ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_XDISTANCE,x); 
   ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_YDISTANCE,y); 
//--- set object size 
   ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_XSIZE,width); 
   ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_YSIZE,height); 
//--- set the text 
   ObjectSetString(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_TEXT,text); 
//--- set text font 
   ObjectSetString(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_FONT,font); 
//--- set font size 
   ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_FONTSIZE,font_size); 
//--- set the type of text alignment in the object 
   ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_ALIGN,align); 
//--- enable (true) or cancel (false) read-only mode 
   ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_READONLY,read_only); 
//--- set the chart's corner, relative to which object coordinates are defined 
   ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_CORNER,corner); 
//--- set text color 
   ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_COLOR,clr); 
//--- set background color 
   ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_BGCOLOR,back_clr); 
//--- set border color 
   ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_BORDER_COLOR,border_clr); 
//--- display in the foreground (false) or background (true) 
   ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_BACK,back); 
//--- enable (true) or disable (false) the mode of moving the label by mouse 
   ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_SELECTABLE,selection); 
   ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_SELECTED,selection); 
//--- hide (true) or display (false) graphical object name in the object list 
   ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_HIDDEN,hidden); 
//--- set the priority for receiving the event of a mouse click in the chart 
   ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_ZORDER,z_order); 
//--- successful execution 
 
   
   return(true);

  } 

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ 
//| Move Edit object                                                 | 
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ 
bool EditMove(const long   chart_ID=0,  // chart's ID 
              const string name="Edit", // object name 
              const int    x=0,         // X coordinate 
              const int    y=0)         // Y coordinate 
  { 
//--- reset the error value 
   ResetLastError(); 
//--- move the object 
   if(!ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_XDISTANCE,x)) 
     { 
      Print(__FUNCTION__, 
            ": failed to move X coordinate of the object! Error code = ",GetLastError()); 
      return(false); 
     } 
   if(!ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_YDISTANCE,y)) 
     { 
      Print(__FUNCTION__, 
            ": failed to move Y coordinate of the object! Error code = ",GetLastError()); 
      return(false); 
     } 
//--- successful execution 
   return(true); 
  } 

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ 
//| Resize Edit object                                               | 
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ 
bool EditChangeSize(const long   chart_ID=0,  // chart's ID 
                    const string name="Edit", // object name 
                    const int    width=0,     // width 
                    const int    height=0)    // height 
  { 
//--- reset the error value 
   ResetLastError(); 
//--- change the object size 
   if(!ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_XSIZE,width)) 
     { 
      Print(__FUNCTION__, 
            ": failed to change the object width! Error code = ",GetLastError()); 
      return(false); 
     } 
   if(!ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_YSIZE,height)) 
     { 
      Print(__FUNCTION__, 
            ": failed to change the object height! Error code = ",GetLastError()); 
      return(false); 
     } 
//--- successful execution 
   return(true); 
  } 

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ 
//| Change Edit object's text                                        | 
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ 
bool EditTextChange(const long   chart_ID=0,  // chart's ID 
                    const string name="Edit", // object name 
                    const string text="Text") // text 
  { 
//--- reset the error value 
   ResetLastError(); 
//--- change object text 
   if(!ObjectSetString(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_TEXT,text)) 
     { 
      Print(__FUNCTION__, 
            ": failed to change the text! Error code = ",GetLastError()); 
      return(false); 
     } 
  
   s=ObjectGetString(0,"Edit",OBJPROP_NAME,0);//   I also tried OBJPROP_NAME
   d=StringToDouble(s);
   basket=d; 
   return(true); 

  } 

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ 
//| Return Edit object text                                          | 
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ 
bool EditTextGet(string      &text,        // text 
                 const long   chart_ID=0,  // chart's ID 
                 const string name="Edit") // object name 
  { 
//--- reset the error value 
   ResetLastError(); 
//--- get object text 
   if(!ObjectGetString(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_TEXT,0,text)) 
     { 
      Print(__FUNCTION__, 
            ": failed to get the text! Error code = ",GetLastError()); 
      return(false); 
     } 
  s=ObjectGetString(0,name,OBJPROP_NAME,0);//   I also tried OBJPROP_NAME & OBJPROP_TEXT
  d=StringToDouble(s);
  basket=d;
  return(true); 
  } 

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ 
//| Delete Edit object                                               | 
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ 
bool EditDelete(const long   chart_ID=0,  // chart's ID 
                const string name="Edit") // object name 
  { 
//--- reset the error value 
   ResetLastError(); 
//--- delete the label 
   if(!ObjectDelete(chart_ID,name)) 
     { 
      Print(__FUNCTION__, 
            ": failed to delete \"Edit\" object! Error code = ",GetLastError()); 
      return(false); 
     } 

//--- successful execution 
   return(true); 
  } 
  
 

Okay so you need multiple conversions if you want to use the numerical value.

  if (id == CHARTEVENT_OBJECT_ENDEDIT && sparam==name_inputbutton) 
   { 
    double d = StringToDouble(ObjectGetString(0,"Edit",OBJPROP_TEXT));
    ObjectSetString(0,"TXT1",OBJPROP_TEXT,(string)d);
    ChartRedraw();        
   }

Otherwise you could just use the string values directly.

 
Marco vd Heijden:

Okay so you need multiple conversions if you want to use the numerical value.

Otherwise you could just use the string values directly.

Hi Marco,

I added the above to what you suggested, but it still doesn't work.

Can you please explain why I would be taking "TXT1" as the string, as the info in that field is "s=nul d=0"

I also tried by changing TXT1 to Edit, since that is the string that I am trying to pull into the variable basket.  But that still did not work.


I have attached the mq4 file, so that you can test it on your side.

thanks for your help

New comment