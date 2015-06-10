Test Period for Paid Signals Canceled!
Hello,
Sorry if this question has already been answered, but everything goes very fast and is changing, you know.
Can I run my signals on a demo account, or should I register a real trading account in order to sell my trading signals?
Thank you!
Hello,
Sorry if this question has already been answered, but everything goes very fast and is changing, you know.
Can I run my signals on a demo account, or should I register a real trading account in order to sell my trading signals?
Thank you!
you can run from a demo, but users prefer when you trade on real account. Use cent accounts if you dont want to risk too much equity. Roboforex offers cent accounts with the same trading conditions as normal accounts (minimum lot 0.1 so real 0.001 lot) and cents are displayed as usd, so it can make users more eager to subscribe to your signal.
Usually establishing fees for demo accounts is pointless. If you are not willing to risk your own funds, almost noone will pay you to risk theirs.
you can run from a demo, but users prefer when you trade on real account. Use cent accounts if you dont want to risk too much equity. Roboforex offers cent accounts with the same trading conditions as normal accounts (minimum lot 0.1 so real 0.001 lot) and cents are displayed as usd, so it can make users more eager to subscribe to your signal.
Usually establishing fees for demo accounts is pointless. If you are not willing to risk your own funds, almost noone will pay you to risk theirs.
Thank you for your answer.
So is that a real possibility which can be actually considered? I mean, are there demo accounts selling trading signals?
I would like to open a demo account if users don't mind to buy signals running on demo accounts of course.
The problem I'd see when opening a real account at a specific broker is that you might lose potential subscribers.
But it depends on how things work of course..
hi
I downloaded just three free indicator and then can't download any more, why?
hello i kneed some help thhk you
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For providers' convenience we have decided to cancel the mandatory test period for paid signals. This means that you can start selling your trading signals right now.
Previously, providers had to endure one month of public monitoring. Within that period, their signals had to perform at least 5 trades with the drawdown not exceeding 70% of the initial value. Now, all the barriers have been removed and paid signal is available for subscription at once with no test period and other provisions.
We give the green light to paid signals providers. Do you want to start making money right now? Create a paid signal, and it will be immediately available to millions of traders.
You have never sold trading signals before? Check out our step-by-step instruction "How to Become a Signals Provider for MetaTrader 4 and MetaTrader 5", sign up as a seller and move into the active phase. Your potential market consists of a few million users of MetaTrader trading terminals.
I WANT TO SELL SIGNALS